To

the Members of

DESH RAKSHAK AUSHDHALAYA LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of DESH RAKSHAK AUSHDHALAYA LIMITED

(?the Company ), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2023, its profit/loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date. Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor‘s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Company‘s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (?the Act ) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. The company‘s management is also responsible for overseeing the company‘s financial reporting process.

Auditor‘s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor‘s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify and rectify by the management during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor‘s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor‘s Report) Order, 2020 (?the Order ), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A‘, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2016.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditor‘s Report under section 197(16), In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor‘s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2016, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements. The company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards.

ii. Provident Fund and ESI deposited by the company within the prescribed time. The details of the same are mentioned in Form 3CD. Based on audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

iii. No dividend have been declared or paid during the year by the company.

iv. The company has used such accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts in the financial year 2023-24 (It is applicable for financial year commencing from 1st April 2022) which has a feature of recording audit trial (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions in the software however the audit trial feather has not been tempered and the audit trial has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention. However the company has started such accounting software from 1st April 2023.

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of Our Report on "Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements".

We report that:

(i) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment; (B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification; The company has disposed off unserviceable fixed assets during the year and the going concern status of the company is not affected.

? According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, land account No. 88, khasra No. 58/3M total area 0.2780 Hec. situated at Bhagwant Kuti, Kankhal, Haridwar 249408, the title deed of immovable property are held in the name of the company through its Managing Director Sh. Paras Kumar Jain, but after the death of Shri Paras Kumar Jain the name has been changed as Managing Director Shri Tosh Kumar Jain w.e.f. 16.03.2015 by Court Order of Dated 14.03.2015. Now The working place of the company has been shifted at Village Bhogpur, Laksar Road, Haridwar.

(ii) (a) As explained to us & on the basis of the records examined by us, in our opinion, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancy in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not been sanctioned during any point of time of the year, working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made investments in, nor provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has made some investments in the security deposited to the various departments in shape of FDRs against taking tender from them. The company has not taken any guarantees and the provision of sec. 185 and 186 of the companies act 2013 have been complied with.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company have existing unsecured loan without interest from one party and another with interest which are covered in the register of deposits as per the Companies Act 2013 and during the year the company has taken an advance amount from its Director Shri Tosh Kumar Jain.

c) As per information & explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act. 2013.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there is no any undisputed statutory dues pending for deposit including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax and cess or any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanation given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

e) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues with the appropriate authorities including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax and GST.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records there is no dues of income tax and GST which have been deposited on the account of any dispute during the year.

g) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there is no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that has been deposited on account of any dispute.

h) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to lender.

i) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained,

j) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the company.

k) The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

l) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

m) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us , no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed during the course of our audit.

(iv) The company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii)(a), 3(xii)(b) and 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act.. (vi) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company does not require to have an internal audit system. Accordingly, clause 3(xiv)(a), of the

Order is not applicable

(vii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company

(viii) (a) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.,

(c) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

Report on Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (?the Act )

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of DESH RAKSHAK

AUSHDHALAYA LIMITED (?the Company ) as of March 31st, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management‘s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company‘s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company‘s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors‘ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the ?Guidance Note ) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor‘s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company‘s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; 2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and 3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.