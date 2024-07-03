Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹16.57
Prev. Close₹15.79
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹16.57
Day's Low₹16.57
52 Week's High₹16.57
52 Week's Low₹6.95
Book Value₹21.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.36
P/E13.81
EPS1.2
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.66
4.66
4.66
4.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.82
4.47
4.62
4.14
Net Worth
9.48
9.13
9.28
8.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.59
5.08
5.09
5.08
yoy growth (%)
29.71
-0.08
0.15
1.41
Raw materials
-3.49
-2.33
-2.5
-2.42
As % of sales
52.96
45.99
49.22
47.63
Employee costs
-1.01
-0.87
-0.71
-0.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.54
0.37
0.34
0.34
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.26
-0.23
-0.21
Tax paid
-0.12
-0.07
-0.06
-0.05
Working capital
0.21
0.13
0.39
-0.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
29.71
-0.08
0.15
1.41
Op profit growth
21
12.82
4.95
-9
EBIT growth
32.3
13.48
2.71
-7.68
Net profit growth
37.87
7.6
0.6
-3.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Tosh Kumar Jain
Whole-time Director
Monika Jain
Whole-time Director
Arihant Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Mohit Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sohini Bansal
Additional Director
Shruti Gupta
Non Executive Director
Bhumika Parwani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd
Summary
The flagship company Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Limited of Bhagwant Group was originally started in 1901 as a proprietoryship Concern by late Shri Bhagwant Rai Jain, a well renowned Vaidya Father of Late Dr. Paras Kumar Jain, Ex Chairman & Managing Director of the Company. The Concern was converted into a Private Limited Company in Jul.94. Desh Rakshakare the oldest manufacturer of Pure Ayurvedic and Herbal Products as discovered by the Ancient Seers & Sages. The medicines are categorized into Proprietary & Classical Medicines. They are currently manufacturing around 450 products (Proprietary & Classical mix) and all of these medicines are manufactured as per the prescribed norms and standards of the Indian Government. The Company has been manufacturing ayurvedic medicines with traditional processes. Upto 1976, the company producing ethical products of ayurvedic medicines which were supplied to ayurvedic dispenseries. In 1977, the Government of India (GoI) had announced certain policies like Community Health Volunteer Scheme, for the benefits of the rural public. The company participated in the bulk supply under the scheme. In 1986-87, due to the change in the government policy, it again started the production of ethical and patent ayurvedic medicines.In 1995-96, the company undertook a modernisation programme to upgrade the quality of its products and launch them in the global market and also an expansion programme to increase the installed capacity of tablets to 2050 lac pa;
Read More
The Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.57 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd is ₹7.36 Cr. as of 31 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd is 13.81 and 0.78 as of 31 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd is ₹6.95 and ₹16.57 as of 31 Dec ‘24
Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.03%, 3 Years at 56.78%, 1 Year at 138.42%, 6 Month at 70.47%, 3 Month at 40.42% and 1 Month at 4.94%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.