Summary

The flagship company Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Limited of Bhagwant Group was originally started in 1901 as a proprietoryship Concern by late Shri Bhagwant Rai Jain, a well renowned Vaidya Father of Late Dr. Paras Kumar Jain, Ex Chairman & Managing Director of the Company. The Concern was converted into a Private Limited Company in Jul.94. Desh Rakshakare the oldest manufacturer of Pure Ayurvedic and Herbal Products as discovered by the Ancient Seers & Sages. The medicines are categorized into Proprietary & Classical Medicines. They are currently manufacturing around 450 products (Proprietary & Classical mix) and all of these medicines are manufactured as per the prescribed norms and standards of the Indian Government. The Company has been manufacturing ayurvedic medicines with traditional processes. Upto 1976, the company producing ethical products of ayurvedic medicines which were supplied to ayurvedic dispenseries. In 1977, the Government of India (GoI) had announced certain policies like Community Health Volunteer Scheme, for the benefits of the rural public. The company participated in the bulk supply under the scheme. In 1986-87, due to the change in the government policy, it again started the production of ethical and patent ayurvedic medicines.In 1995-96, the company undertook a modernisation programme to upgrade the quality of its products and launch them in the global market and also an expansion programme to increase the installed capacity of tablets to 2050 lac pa;

Read More