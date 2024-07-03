iifl-logo-icon 1
Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd Share Price

16.57
(4.94%)
Dec 31, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open16.57
  • Day's High16.57
  • 52 Wk High16.57
  • Prev. Close15.79
  • Day's Low16.57
  • 52 Wk Low 6.95
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E13.81
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.19
  • EPS1.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.36
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

16.57

Prev. Close

15.79

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

16.57

Day's Low

16.57

52 Week's High

16.57

52 Week's Low

6.95

Book Value

21.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.36

P/E

13.81

EPS

1.2

Divi. Yield

0

Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:04 PM

06 Jan, 2025|01:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.28%

Non-Promoter- 35.71%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.66

4.66

4.66

4.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.82

4.47

4.62

4.14

Net Worth

9.48

9.13

9.28

8.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.59

5.08

5.09

5.08

yoy growth (%)

29.71

-0.08

0.15

1.41

Raw materials

-3.49

-2.33

-2.5

-2.42

As % of sales

52.96

45.99

49.22

47.63

Employee costs

-1.01

-0.87

-0.71

-0.79

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.54

0.37

0.34

0.34

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.26

-0.23

-0.21

Tax paid

-0.12

-0.07

-0.06

-0.05

Working capital

0.21

0.13

0.39

-0.4

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

29.71

-0.08

0.15

1.41

Op profit growth

21

12.82

4.95

-9

EBIT growth

32.3

13.48

2.71

-7.68

Net profit growth

37.87

7.6

0.6

-3.37

No Record Found

Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Tosh Kumar Jain

Whole-time Director

Monika Jain

Whole-time Director

Arihant Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Mohit Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sohini Bansal

Additional Director

Shruti Gupta

Non Executive Director

Bhumika Parwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd

Summary

The flagship company Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Limited of Bhagwant Group was originally started in 1901 as a proprietoryship Concern by late Shri Bhagwant Rai Jain, a well renowned Vaidya Father of Late Dr. Paras Kumar Jain, Ex Chairman & Managing Director of the Company. The Concern was converted into a Private Limited Company in Jul.94. Desh Rakshakare the oldest manufacturer of Pure Ayurvedic and Herbal Products as discovered by the Ancient Seers & Sages. The medicines are categorized into Proprietary & Classical Medicines. They are currently manufacturing around 450 products (Proprietary & Classical mix) and all of these medicines are manufactured as per the prescribed norms and standards of the Indian Government. The Company has been manufacturing ayurvedic medicines with traditional processes. Upto 1976, the company producing ethical products of ayurvedic medicines which were supplied to ayurvedic dispenseries. In 1977, the Government of India (GoI) had announced certain policies like Community Health Volunteer Scheme, for the benefits of the rural public. The company participated in the bulk supply under the scheme. In 1986-87, due to the change in the government policy, it again started the production of ethical and patent ayurvedic medicines.In 1995-96, the company undertook a modernisation programme to upgrade the quality of its products and launch them in the global market and also an expansion programme to increase the installed capacity of tablets to 2050 lac pa;
Company FAQs

What is the Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd share price today?

The Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.57 today.

What is the Market Cap of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd is ₹7.36 Cr. as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd is 13.81 and 0.78 as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd is ₹6.95 and ₹16.57 as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd?

Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.03%, 3 Years at 56.78%, 1 Year at 138.42%, 6 Month at 70.47%, 3 Month at 40.42% and 1 Month at 4.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.28 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.72 %

