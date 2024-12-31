Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.54
0.37
0.34
0.34
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.26
-0.23
-0.21
Tax paid
-0.12
-0.07
-0.06
-0.05
Working capital
0.21
0.13
0.39
-0.4
Other operating items
Operating
0.36
0.16
0.43
-0.33
Capital expenditure
1.38
1.86
0
0.34
Free cash flow
1.74
2.02
0.43
0
Equity raised
7.43
6.43
5.47
4.91
Investing
-0.07
0
0
0
Financing
4.93
2.99
1.65
2.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
14.04
11.45
7.56
7.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.