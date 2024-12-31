iifl-logo-icon 1
Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.57
(4.94%)
Dec 31, 2024

Desh Rakshak FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.54

0.37

0.34

0.34

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.26

-0.23

-0.21

Tax paid

-0.12

-0.07

-0.06

-0.05

Working capital

0.21

0.13

0.39

-0.4

Other operating items

Operating

0.36

0.16

0.43

-0.33

Capital expenditure

1.38

1.86

0

0.34

Free cash flow

1.74

2.02

0.43

0

Equity raised

7.43

6.43

5.47

4.91

Investing

-0.07

0

0

0

Financing

4.93

2.99

1.65

2.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

14.04

11.45

7.56

7.08

