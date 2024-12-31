iifl-logo-icon 1
Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.57
(4.94%)
Dec 31, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.59

5.08

5.09

5.08

yoy growth (%)

29.71

-0.08

0.15

1.41

Raw materials

-3.49

-2.33

-2.5

-2.42

As % of sales

52.96

45.99

49.22

47.63

Employee costs

-1.01

-0.87

-0.71

-0.79

As % of sales

15.45

17.16

14.13

15.6

Other costs

-1.13

-1.09

-1.17

-1.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.26

21.49

23.05

23.78

Operating profit

0.94

0.78

0.69

0.65

OPM

14.31

15.34

13.59

12.97

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.26

-0.23

-0.21

Interest expense

-0.14

-0.14

-0.11

-0.11

Other income

0.01

0.01

0

0

Profit before tax

0.54

0.37

0.34

0.34

Taxes

-0.12

-0.07

-0.06

-0.05

Tax rate

-23.17

-19.24

-19.05

-17.48

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.42

0.3

0.28

0.28

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.42

0.3

0.28

0.28

yoy growth (%)

37.87

7.6

0.6

-3.37

NPM

6.36

5.99

5.56

5.53

