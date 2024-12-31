Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.59
5.08
5.09
5.08
yoy growth (%)
29.71
-0.08
0.15
1.41
Raw materials
-3.49
-2.33
-2.5
-2.42
As % of sales
52.96
45.99
49.22
47.63
Employee costs
-1.01
-0.87
-0.71
-0.79
As % of sales
15.45
17.16
14.13
15.6
Other costs
-1.13
-1.09
-1.17
-1.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.26
21.49
23.05
23.78
Operating profit
0.94
0.78
0.69
0.65
OPM
14.31
15.34
13.59
12.97
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.26
-0.23
-0.21
Interest expense
-0.14
-0.14
-0.11
-0.11
Other income
0.01
0.01
0
0
Profit before tax
0.54
0.37
0.34
0.34
Taxes
-0.12
-0.07
-0.06
-0.05
Tax rate
-23.17
-19.24
-19.05
-17.48
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.42
0.3
0.28
0.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.42
0.3
0.28
0.28
yoy growth (%)
37.87
7.6
0.6
-3.37
NPM
6.36
5.99
5.56
5.53
