|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, details of the voting results of the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the company held on Monday, September 30, 2024 are enclosed along with Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.10.2024)
