Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd Management Discussions

1. Review of Indian Economy :

India has emerged as the fastest growing major economy in the world and is expected to be one of the top three economic powers in the world over the next 10-15 years, backed by its robust democracy and strong partnerships. Indias nominal gross domestic pr oduct (GDP) has touched the $3.75 trillion-mark in 2023. India is the third-largest unicorn base in the world with over 100 unicorns with a total valuation of US$ 332.7 billion. India needs to increase its rate of employment growth and create 90 million non-farm jobs between 2023 and 2030s, for productivity and economic growth according to McKinsey Global Institute. The net employment rate needs to grow by 1.5% per year from 2023 to 2030 to achieve 8-8.5% GDP growth between 2023 and 2030. According to data from the Department of Economic Affairs, as of as of March, 2023, foreign exchange reserves in India reached the US$ 578.4 billion mark. To cushion rupee depreciation, RBI has been intervening in the forex market via both spot and forward positions.

2. Industry Structure and developments:

Infrastructure sector is a key driver for the Indian economy. The sector is highly responsible for propelling Indias overall development and enjoys intense focus from Government for initiating policies that would ensure time-bound creation of world class infrastructure in the country. According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), FDI equity inflow amount for infrastructure industries in India for the period 2016-2023 was not so good. In the financial year 2023, the infrastructure industries in India saw a foreign direct investment equity inflow of approximately 1.7 billion U.S. dollars. This was a decline compared to the previous years.

3. Strength, Opportunities, Threats Strength:

^ Established operations and proven track record ^ Smooth flow of operations and Business Model ^ Experienced Management Team ^ Satisfied customer with quality and service

Opportunities:

^ Potential to provide other value-added services ^ Expanding new geographical area ^ Enhancing functional efficiency

^ Opportunities in Indian Market

^ Government thrust for growth in Indian Economy will boost the logistics & Infrastructure Industry

Threats:

^ Increased Competition from Big Players

^ Change in Government Policies

^ Rising labour wages

^ Margins may be constrained in the future

^ There are no entry barriers in our industry which puts us to the threat of competition from new entrants

4. Segment Wise - Product wise performance:

During the year under review, the Company operated in two different segments which are

Transport and Construction.

Details of Segment wise Revenue of the Company:

• Transport: The Total Revenue from Transport is Rs. 233.57/- Lakh

• Construction: The Total Revenue from Construction is Rs. 5438.44/- Lakh

5. Outlook

The Continual growth in the Indian sector is necessary to give necessary support to the industry.

The company is making all efforts to accelerate the growth of its business. It expects to improve its

position in the market by focusing in the technologically advanced and more profitable and market

segment and working aggressively in the area of productivity, efficiency and cost reduction.

6. Risks and Concerns

The Industry is exposed to the following risk and concerns:

• Political instability or a change in economic liberalization and deregulation policies could seriously harm business and economic conditions in India generally and our business in particular.

The Government of India has traditionally exercised and continues to exercise influence over many aspects of the economy. Our business and the market price and liquidity of our Equity Shares may be affected by interest rates, changes in Government policy, taxation, social and civil unrest and other political, economic or other developments in or affecting India. The rate of economic liberalization could change, and specific laws and policies affecting the information technology sector, foreign investment and other matters affecting investment in our securities could change as well. Any significant change in such liberalization and deregulation policies could adversely affect business and economic conditions in India, generally, and our business, prospects, financial condition and results of operations, in particular.

• Global economic, political and social conditions may harm our ability to do business, increase our costs and negatively affect our stock price.

Global economic and political factors that are beyond our control, influence forecasts and directly affect performance. Factors include interest rates, rates of economic growth, fiscal and monetary policies of governments, inflation, deflation, foreign exchange fluctuations, consumer credit availability, fluctuations in commodities markets, consumer debt levels, unemployment trends and other matters that influence consumer confidence, spending and tourism. Increasing volatility in financial markets may cause these factors to change with a greater degree of frequency and magnitude, which may negatively affect our stock prices.

• The extent and reliability of Indian infrastructure could adversely affect our Companys results of operations and financial condition.

Indias physical infrastructure is in developing phase compared to that of many developed nations. Any congestion or disruption in its port, rail and road networks, electricity grid, communication systems or any other public facility could disrupt our Companys normal business activity. Any deterioration of Indias physical infrastructure would harm the national economy, disrupt the transportation of goods and supplies, and add costs to doing business in India. These problems could interrupt our Companys business operations, which could have an adverse effect on its results of operations and financial condition.

• Any downgrading of Indias sovereign rating by an independent agency may harm our ability to raise financing.

Any adverse revisions to Indias credit ratings for domestic and international debt by international rating agencies may adversely impact our ability to raise additional financing, and the interest rates and other commercial terms at which such additional financing may be available. This could have an adverse effect on our business and future financial performance, our ability to obtain financing for capital expenditures and the trading price of our Equity Shares.

7. Internal Control systems and its adequacy

The Company has an effective and reliable internal control system commensurate with the size of its operations. At the same time, it adheres to local statutory requirements for orderly and efficient conduct of business, safeguarding of assets, the detection and prevention of frauds and errors, adequacy and completeness of accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information. The efficacy of the internal checks and control systems is validated by self-audits and internal as well as Statutory Auditors.

8. Discussion on financial performance of the Company with respect to operational performance.

Share Capital

The Paid-up Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2023 is Rs. 15,38,80,000/- (Rupees Fifteen Crore Thirty-Eight Lakhs Eighty Thousand Only) divided into 1,53,88,000 (One Crore Fifty-Three Lakhs Eighty-Eight Thousand) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only).

• Reserves and Surplus

The reserves and surplus is Rs. 1106.05 Lakhs as on the end of the current year.

• Total Income

During the year under consideration, the total income was Rs. 5680.94 Lakhs as against Rs. 3475.30 Lakhs during the previous year.

9. Material developments in Human resources / industrial Relations front, including number of people employed

Human Resources and an effective and efficient human resource are a key to the success of any organization and our company has been well focused in adopting the best standards in the Industry which not only gives us the benefit of attracting good talent but gives us an edge towards providing best qualitative services to our customers. Our manpower is a mix of experienced and young talent pool of resources which gives us the dual advantage of stability and growth. Our work processes and skilled resources together with our strong management team have enabled us to successfully implement our growth plans.

The total strength of manpower as on 31/03/2023 is 83 employees. The no of employees is depended on no. of projects in hand as our work is labour intensive for supplying of Manpower for Transportation and Logistics and other related projects.

10. Key Financial Ratios:

Ratios 2023 2022 Change Debtors Turnover 2.73 3.24 -0.51 Inventory Turnover 45.73 74.21 -28.48 Interest Coverage Ratio 34.80 18.07 -16.73 Current Ratio 2.07 2.18 -0.11 Debt Equity Ratio 0.07 0.12 -0.05 Operating Profit Margin % 5.67 5.35 0.32 Net Profit Margin % 3.64 3.74 -0.01 Return on Net Worth % 0.11 0.11 0.00

Explanation for Change in Return on Net worth: There has been no change in the return on Net Worth in the financial year under review from the previous year.

