SectorConstruction
Open₹157.5
Prev. Close₹157.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.45
Day's High₹160.6
Day's Low₹157.5
52 Week's High₹181
52 Week's Low₹26.2
Book Value₹18.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)247.13
P/E116.38
EPS1.38
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.39
15.39
7.69
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.18
11.06
8.99
0.5
Net Worth
28.57
26.45
16.68
1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
10.05
6.74
6.72
yoy growth (%)
49.01
0.29
Raw materials
-9.3
-6.47
-6.47
As % of sales
92.52
95.99
96.17
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.05
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.4
0.06
0.06
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
-0.1
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
3.14
0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
49.01
0.29
Op profit growth
227.89
3.01
EBIT growth
218.84
3.01
Net profit growth
492.45
7.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Rekha Bhagat
Non Executive Director
Jugal Kishore Bhagat
Executive Director
Mithilesh Kumar Jha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shir Sagar Pandey
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sweta Chaurasia
Reports by Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd
Summary
Destiny Logistics & Infra Limited was originally incorporated as Destiny Logistic Limited in Kolkata, West Bengal, on July, 28, 2011 under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on August 17, 2011, issued by Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Destiny Logistics & Infra Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 07, 2021. Since incorporation, the Company is into third party service provider for Logistics and Transportation business activity. Its focus is on offering end-to-end Supply Chain management and Corporate People Movement management related professional service.The Company was founded and promoted by Mr. Jugal Kishore Bhagat and Mrs. Rekha Bhagat and since incorporation, the Company is into the business of logistics involving land-based transportation through third-party service provider. Presently, the services are mainly in the domestic market, more specifically in the State of West Bengal. The Company procure third party fleets both contractually and in spot market. It offer customers transport management services and arrange for third party operator to handle freight related business. The Company provide complete services like packaging, loading, unloading and unpacking of items along with complete end to end solutions. This asset light business model allows for scalability of serv
Read More
The Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹160.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd is ₹247.13 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd is 116.38 and 8.65 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd is ₹26.2 and ₹181 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.87%, 3 Years at 185.10%, 1 Year at 340.00%, 6 Month at 418.06%, 3 Month at 10.80% and 1 Month at -10.73%.
