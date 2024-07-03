iifl-logo-icon 1
Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd Share Price

160.6
(1.97%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open157.5
  • Day's High160.6
  • 52 Wk High181
  • Prev. Close157.5
  • Day's Low157.5
  • 52 Wk Low 26.2
  • Turnover (lac)14.45
  • P/E116.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.57
  • EPS1.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)247.13
  • Div. Yield0
Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:29 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.76%

Non-Promoter- 35.23%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.39

15.39

7.69

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.18

11.06

8.99

0.5

Net Worth

28.57

26.45

16.68

1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

10.05

6.74

6.72

yoy growth (%)

49.01

0.29

Raw materials

-9.3

-6.47

-6.47

As % of sales

92.52

95.99

96.17

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.05

-0.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.4

0.06

0.06

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

-0.1

-0.01

-0.01

Working capital

3.14

0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

49.01

0.29

Op profit growth

227.89

3.01

EBIT growth

218.84

3.01

Net profit growth

492.45

7.09

Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Rekha Bhagat

Non Executive Director

Jugal Kishore Bhagat

Executive Director

Mithilesh Kumar Jha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shir Sagar Pandey

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sweta Chaurasia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd

Summary

Destiny Logistics & Infra Limited was originally incorporated as Destiny Logistic Limited in Kolkata, West Bengal, on July, 28, 2011 under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on August 17, 2011, issued by Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Destiny Logistics & Infra Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 07, 2021. Since incorporation, the Company is into third party service provider for Logistics and Transportation business activity. Its focus is on offering end-to-end Supply Chain management and Corporate People Movement management related professional service.The Company was founded and promoted by Mr. Jugal Kishore Bhagat and Mrs. Rekha Bhagat and since incorporation, the Company is into the business of logistics involving land-based transportation through third-party service provider. Presently, the services are mainly in the domestic market, more specifically in the State of West Bengal. The Company procure third party fleets both contractually and in spot market. It offer customers transport management services and arrange for third party operator to handle freight related business. The Company provide complete services like packaging, loading, unloading and unpacking of items along with complete end to end solutions. This asset light business model allows for scalability of serv
Company FAQs

What is the Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd share price today?

The Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹160.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd is ₹247.13 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd is 116.38 and 8.65 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd is ₹26.2 and ₹181 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd?

Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.87%, 3 Years at 185.10%, 1 Year at 340.00%, 6 Month at 418.06%, 3 Month at 10.80% and 1 Month at -10.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.76 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.24 %

