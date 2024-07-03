Summary

Destiny Logistics & Infra Limited was originally incorporated as Destiny Logistic Limited in Kolkata, West Bengal, on July, 28, 2011 under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on August 17, 2011, issued by Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Destiny Logistics & Infra Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 07, 2021. Since incorporation, the Company is into third party service provider for Logistics and Transportation business activity. Its focus is on offering end-to-end Supply Chain management and Corporate People Movement management related professional service.The Company was founded and promoted by Mr. Jugal Kishore Bhagat and Mrs. Rekha Bhagat and since incorporation, the Company is into the business of logistics involving land-based transportation through third-party service provider. Presently, the services are mainly in the domestic market, more specifically in the State of West Bengal. The Company procure third party fleets both contractually and in spot market. It offer customers transport management services and arrange for third party operator to handle freight related business. The Company provide complete services like packaging, loading, unloading and unpacking of items along with complete end to end solutions. This asset light business model allows for scalability of serv

