Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
10.05
6.74
6.72
yoy growth (%)
49.01
0.29
Raw materials
-9.3
-6.47
-6.47
As % of sales
92.52
95.99
96.17
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.05
-0.04
As % of sales
1.07
0.76
0.64
Other costs
-0.08
-0.04
-0.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.84
0.72
0.71
Operating profit
0.55
0.17
0.16
OPM
5.56
2.52
2.46
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
Interest expense
-0.13
-0.1
-0.1
Other income
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.4
0.06
0.06
Taxes
-0.1
-0.01
-0.01
Tax rate
-26
-26.05
-25.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.3
0.05
0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.3
0.05
0.04
yoy growth (%)
492.45
7.09
NPM
3.01
0.75
0.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.