Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

160.6
(1.97%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

10.05

6.74

6.72

yoy growth (%)

49.01

0.29

Raw materials

-9.3

-6.47

-6.47

As % of sales

92.52

95.99

96.17

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.05

-0.04

As % of sales

1.07

0.76

0.64

Other costs

-0.08

-0.04

-0.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.84

0.72

0.71

Operating profit

0.55

0.17

0.16

OPM

5.56

2.52

2.46

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

Interest expense

-0.13

-0.1

-0.1

Other income

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.4

0.06

0.06

Taxes

-0.1

-0.01

-0.01

Tax rate

-26

-26.05

-25.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.3

0.05

0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0.3

0.05

0.04

yoy growth (%)

492.45

7.09

NPM

3.01

0.75

0.7

