Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.4
0.06
0.06
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
-0.1
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
3.14
0.04
Other operating items
Operating
3.42
0.09
Capital expenditure
0.03
0
Free cash flow
3.45
0.09
Equity raised
0.39
0.29
Investing
0
0
Financing
4.65
1.81
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.5
2.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.