|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|DESTINY LOGISTICS & INFRA LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 12-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024. Destiny Logistics & Infra Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Destiny Logistics & Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Destiny Logistics & Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mrs as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. August 07, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Destiny Logistics & Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
