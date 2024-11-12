Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

DESTINY LOGISTICS & INFRA LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 12-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024. Destiny Logistics & Infra Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Destiny Logistics & Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Destiny Logistics & Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mrs as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. August 07, 2024.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 10 May 2024