|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Destiny Logistics & Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024. Destiny Logistics & Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 27, 2024 Destiny Logistics & Infra Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 21-Sep-2024 to 27-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024 Destiny Logistics & Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2024 Destiny Logistics & Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Destiny Logistics & Infra Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)
