Devoted Construction Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.01
0
-0.07
-0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.2
15.38
0.06
131.96
Other operating items
Operating
-0.21
15.37
-0.01
131.92
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.21
15.37
-0.01
131.92
Equity raised
11.68
11.69
11.85
8.92
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
249.23
248.99
247.79
123.98
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
260.7
276.06
259.63
264.83
