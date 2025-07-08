iifl-logo
Devoted Construction Ltd Share Price Live

4.26
(-4.91%)
Mar 21, 2022|01:43:48 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.26
  • Day's High4.26
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close4.48
  • Day's Low4.26
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value29.01
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.28
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Devoted Construction Ltd KEY RATIOS

Devoted Construction Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

20 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Devoted Construction Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Devoted Construction Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:54 PM
Mar-2025Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.11%

Non-Promoter- 46.88%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Devoted Construction Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.71

5.77

5.83

5.83

Net Worth

8.71

8.77

8.83

8.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.29

0.66

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-55.67

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.23

-0.61

0

0

As % of sales

80.96

91.86

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.01

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.01

0

-0.07

-0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.2

15.38

0.06

131.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-55.67

0

0

0

Op profit growth

289.6

-94.7

135.75

-2.08

EBIT growth

289.6

-94.7

135.75

-2.08

Net profit growth

289.6

-94.7

135.75

-2.08

No Record Found

Devoted Construction Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

363.3

1737,747.5827.960.563.69143.05

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

186.8

44.697,010.4139.160.48130.8144.13

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

761.45

53.473,018.524.950655.09304.91

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

BLKASHYAP

68.36

66.371,541.114.710290.9231.72

Vascon Engineers Ltd

VASCONEQ

52.56

18.381,189.3734.450385.1548.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Devoted Construction Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Suresh Bohra

Managing Director & CFO

Gaurav Bohra

Chairperson

Narsimha Kavadi

Independent Director

Seema Sarna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priya Agarwal.

Registered Office

Property No 6 DSIIDC Shed 1,

Okhla Phase-2 Second Floor,

Delhi - 110020

Tel: -

Website: http://www.devotedconstruction.com

Email: info@devotedconstruction.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-26812682

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com

Summary

Devoted Construction Limited was incorporated on 10th May 2016. The Company is involved in construction business.
Reports by Devoted Construction Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Devoted Construction Ltd share price today?

The Devoted Construction Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.26 today.

What is the Market Cap of Devoted Construction Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Devoted Construction Ltd is ₹1.28 Cr. as of 21 Mar ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Devoted Construction Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Devoted Construction Ltd is 0 and 0.15 as of 21 Mar ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Devoted Construction Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Devoted Construction Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Devoted Construction Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 21 Mar ‘22

What is the CAGR of Devoted Construction Ltd?

Devoted Construction Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -32.09%, 3 Years at -28.90%, 1 Year at -62.96%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Devoted Construction Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Devoted Construction Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.12 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.88 %

