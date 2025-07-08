Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹4.26
Prev. Close₹4.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹4.26
Day's Low₹4.26
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹29.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.28
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.71
5.77
5.83
5.83
Net Worth
8.71
8.77
8.83
8.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.29
0.66
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-55.67
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.23
-0.61
0
0
As % of sales
80.96
91.86
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.01
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.01
0
-0.07
-0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.2
15.38
0.06
131.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-55.67
0
0
0
Op profit growth
289.6
-94.7
135.75
-2.08
EBIT growth
289.6
-94.7
135.75
-2.08
Net profit growth
289.6
-94.7
135.75
-2.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
363.3
|173
|7,747.58
|27.96
|0.56
|3.69
|143.05
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
186.8
|44.69
|7,010.41
|39.16
|0.48
|130.81
|44.13
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
761.45
|53.47
|3,018.52
|4.95
|0
|655.09
|304.91
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
68.36
|66.37
|1,541.11
|4.71
|0
|290.92
|31.72
Vascon Engineers Ltd
VASCONEQ
52.56
|18.38
|1,189.37
|34.45
|0
|385.15
|48.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Suresh Bohra
Managing Director & CFO
Gaurav Bohra
Chairperson
Narsimha Kavadi
Independent Director
Seema Sarna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priya Agarwal.
Property No 6 DSIIDC Shed 1,
Okhla Phase-2 Second Floor,
Delhi - 110020
Tel: -
Website: http://www.devotedconstruction.com
Email: info@devotedconstruction.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
Summary
Devoted Construction Limited was incorporated on 10th May 2016. The Company is involved in construction business.
Read More
Reports by Devoted Construction Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.