To

The Members,

Devoted Construction Limited

The Directors of the Company have pleasure in presenting the 08th Standalone Annual Report and Audited Statement of Accounts for the Financial Year Ended 31st March, 2024.

Financial Results 2023-24 2022-23 Sales and Services - 9,02,000 Other Income - - Total Revenue - 9,02,000 Total Expenditure 6,01,000 15,12,000 Profit/Loss before Tax [6,01,000) [6,10,000) Less: Tax Expenses - - Current T ax - - Deferred T ax - - Taxes for Earlier Years - - Profit/Loss for the year after tax [6,01,000) [6,10,000)

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors does not recommend any dividend on Equity Share Capital for the year under review with a view to conserve resources and to overcome the loss for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 and to strengthen the net working capital.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS (MDA1

Financial Review

The operating income during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 stands NIL as against the total operating income of Rs. 9,02,000/- in the previous financial year ended 31st March, 2023. During the Year the Company has a Loss of Rs. 6,01,000/-. The Company was not able to take new business as there was considerable delay in getting the statutory approvals.

Share Capital and Change in Share Capital Authorized Share Capital

The Authorized share capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 was Rs. 3,10,00,000/- [Rupees Three Crores Ten Lacs) divided into 31,00,000 [Thirty One Lacs) Shares of Rs.10/- reach.

Paid Up Share Capital

The paid up capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 was Rs. 3,00,10,800 [Rupee Three Crores Ten Thousand Eight Hundred Only) divided into 30,01,080 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each. During the period under review, there was no change in the share capital of the Company.

Pursuant to the provisions of Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2020/12 dated January 22,2020 issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) with respect to Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for suspension and revocation of equity shares of listed entities for non-compliance with provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Trading in securities of the companies has been suspended w.e.f November 21,2022 on account of non-compliance with Regulation 76 of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

Pursuant to the provisions of Letter No. LIST/COMP/AJ/SCN/252/2023-24 dated June 26, 2023 issued by BSE to show cause notice in the matter of compulsory delisting of securities from BSE Ltd. ("Exchange").

The company has made the application for revocation of suspension of trading in securities to the BSE but the same is still pending as case is under process with listing team operation.

Industry Overview for the Company

A turbulent equity movement, dismal corporate earnings, sub normal monsoons, plunge in commodity and oil prices: It has not been a good year to remember for Real Estate. Year 2023-24 turned out to be a complicated year for investors with corporate performance failing markets expectation. Domestic politics have also eluded market expectations.

Opportunities and Outlook

Fire is the Test of Gold; adversity is the test of character. The year was a trial by fire for the real estate industry. After the monumental regulatory changes and reforms rolled out in the previous year, implementation of RERA and GST was particularly impactful for the real estate industry. Markets are likely to be volatile. However, we are positive that in 2025, a more meaningful shift will take place in financial assets.

Threat. Risks & Concern

Low pace of global growth, low commodity prices and the governments inability to balance the fiscal deficit will be three key challenges to the markets. While the developed economies are moving out of repair, growth acrossmany emerging markets could moderate, given high dollar debt. Key long-term challenge for India remains ability to rein in the consolidated fiscal deficit. Government expenditure bill will increase, with the proposed revision in wages and likelihood of other measures to support rural income.

Adequacy of Internal Control

The Company has a well laid out internal control system. The internal control system is so designed to ensure that there is adequate safeguard, maintenance and usage of assets of the Company.

Human Resources

The Company currently has a strong team of less than 05 employees and we would like to thank each and every member of the devoted family for their role and continuous contribution towards the Companys performance.

Fixed Deposits

During the Financial Year 2023-24, your Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of Sections73 and 74 the Companies Act, 2013 read together with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

Nomination & Remuneration Policy and Particulars of Employees

In accordance with Section 178 and other applicable provisions if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules issued there under and Regulation 19 of the LODR, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 25th November, 2017 formulated the Remuneration Policy on the recommendations of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee. The salient features covered in the Remuneration Policy have been outlined in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Report.

The information required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of Directors/employees of the Company is set out in "Annexure A” to this Report and is available on the website of the Company.

Directors & Key Managerial Personnel fAppointments/Re-Appointments): Directors

Pursuant to Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Suresh Bohra Director of the Company,retires by rotation at ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment

Kev Managerial Personnels

Mr. Gaurav Bohra Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Priya Agarwal, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer are the Key Managerial Personnel in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made there under in terms of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and their applicable rules.

Familiarization Program for Independent Directors

The details of programs for familiarization of Independent Directors with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company and related matters are put up on the website of the Company.

Evaluation of Board Performance

In terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules issued there under and LODR, the Board of Director on recommendation of Nominations & Remuneration Committee have evaluated the effectiveness of the Board/Director(s) for financial year 2023-24.

Particulars of Employees and Related Disclosures

The provisions ofSection 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 does not apply in your Company.

Number of Meetings of the Board and Audit Committee

The details of the number of Board and Committee meetings of the Company are set out in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Report.

The Company has the following three (3) Board-level Committees, which have been established in compliance with the requirements of the business and relevant provisions of applicable laws and statutes:

1. Audit Committee

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The details with respect to the composition, terms of reference, number of meetings held, etc. of these

Committees are included in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of the Annual Report. Declaration of Independence

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that they meet the criteriaof independence as prescribed under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 read with the Schedules and Rules issued there under as well as LODR.

Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to the requirements under Section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors confirm that:

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards and Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

(b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the loss of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024;

(c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a ‘going concern basis;

(e) the Directors have laid down proper internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

(f) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Auditors and Auditors Report

KRA & Associates Chartered Accountants, New Delhi, with (Firm Registration number 029352N) are appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company in the 05th Annual General Meeting held on 30th December, 2021 for the term of 5 years to hold office from the conclusion of 06th AGM until the conclusion of the 11th AGM. Further, M/s KRA & Associates has confirmed their eligibility under Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed there under.

The Qualification made by the Auditor has been replied by the Management and same has been annexed as ANNEXURE-B.

SECRETARIAI. AUDIT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, your Company has appointed MZ & Associates, Company Secretaries toconduct the Secretarial Audit of your Company. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as "Annexure - C" to this Report. The remark of the secretarial auditor is placed with the following observation: -

Compliance Requirement Deviations Observations/Remarks of the Practicing Company Secretary 1 As per section 138 of The Companies Act, 2013 read along with The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 such class or classes of companies as may be prescribed shall be required to appoint an internal auditor, who shall either be a chartered accountant or a cost accountant, or such other professional as may be decided by the Board to conduct internal audit of the functions and activities of the company. The company has not appointed an internal auditor for the FY 2023-24 The company has not complied with Section 138 of The Companies Act, 2013 read along with The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 by not appointing the internal auditor in the company during the period under review in the FY 202324. As per Rule 13 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 Every Listed Company and other class of Companies are required to appoint an internal auditor

*Trading in securities of the companies has been suspended w.e.f. November 21,2022 on account of non-compliance with Regulation 76 of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 and the company has made the application for revocation of suspension of trading in securities to the BSE but same is still pending as case is under process with listing team operation.

Reply: The management of the company has assured that the company will adhere to the listing Regulations timelines in future.

Internal Auditor

Pursuant to Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with The Companies [Accounts] Rules, 2014 the Company do not have in place proper internal auditor. The Company is in process of appointing Internal Auditor.

Cost Records and Cost Audit

Requirement of Cost Audit as stipulated under the provisions of Section 148 of the Act, are not applicable for thebusiness activities carried out by the Company.

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. 2016

There is no application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the FY 2024.

Annual Return

The Annual Return of the Company as on 31st March, 2024, in prescribed e-form MGT-7 in accordance with Section 92(3] of the Act, read with Section 134(3] (a] of the Act, will be available on the Companys website at www.devotedconstruction.com

Further the Annual Return (i.e., e-form MGT-7] for the FY24 shall be filed by the Company with the Registrar of Companies, within the stipulated period and the same can also be accessed thereafter on the Companys website at: www.devotedconstruction.com.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The details of the related party transactions as required under Accounting Standard - 18 are set out in Note 21 tothe standalone financial statements forming part of this Annual Report The Policy on materiality of related party transactions and dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Companys website.

LOANS. GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

The details of loans, guarantees and investments under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers] Rules, 2014. Details of loan and advances, guarantee and Investments been given in the balance sheet note to accounts.

VIGIL MECHANISM /WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Board of Directors of the Company have formulated a Whistle Blower Policy which is in compliance withthe provisions of Section 177(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The Company, through this policy envisages encouraging the Directors and Employees of the Company to report to the appropriate authorities any unethical behavior, improper, illegal or questionable acts, deeds, actual or suspected frauds or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct for Directors and Senior Management Personnel. The Policy on Vigil Mechanism / Whistle blower policy may be accessed on the Companys website.

SUBSIDIARY. ASSOCIATE AND IOINT VENTURE COMPANIES

The Company has no Subsidiary / Joint Ventures / Associate Companies as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo as stipulated under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is as under:

Part A and Part B relating to conservation of energy and technology absorption are not applicable to the Company as your Company is not a manufacturing company.

Total foreign exchange earnings and outgo 2023-24 (in Rs.) 2022-23 (inRs.) FOB Value of Exports Nil Nil C1F Value of Imports Nil Nil Expenditure in foreign currency Nil Nil

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO: NIL PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

The Company has in place a Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace, in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder.

Internal Complaints Committee(s) (ICCs) at each workplace of the Company have been set up to redress complaints, if any, received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this Policy.

There was no complaint received from any employee of the Company during the F.Y.-2023-24.

MATERIAL CHANGES AFFECTING THE COMPANY

A. Change in nature of business

The Company has not undergone any change in the nature of the business during the FY 2024.

B. Material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the Company

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company, which have occurred between the end of the FY 24 and the date of this Report.

SIGNIFICANT/MATERIA!. ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS

Pursuant to Regulation 13(3) of the SEB1 (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the listed entity shall file with the recognized stock exchange(s) on a quarterly basis, within twenty one days from the end of each quarter, a statement giving the number of investor complaints pending at the beginning of the quarter, those received during the quarter, disposed of during the quarter and those remaining unresolved at the end of the quarter and pursuant to Regulation 31 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation^ 015 Listed Entity shall submit to Stock Exchange statement showing shareholding pattern and holding of security of each class of securities within twenty one days from the end of each half year. As a consequence of Non-compliance and SEBI vide its circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2020/12 dated January 22, 2020 (SEBI SOP Circular) has inter alia prescribed certain penal actions such as levy of financial fines, freezing of promoter demat accounts and transfer of shares to Z group (Trade for Trade) ending with suspension of trading in the securities of the listed entities which do not comply with critical regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Trading in securities of the company is suspended w.e.f November 21, 2022 on account of non-compliance with Regulation 76 of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for two consecutive quarters i.e., March 2022 & June 2022.

Pursuant to the provisions of Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2020/12 dated January 22,2020 issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI] with respect to Standard Operating Procedure (SOP] for suspension and revocation of equity shares of listed entities for non-compliance with provisions ofSEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Trading in securities of the companies has been suspended w.e.f November 21,2022 on account of non-compliance with Regulation 76 of SEB1 (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

Pursuant to the provisions of Letter No. LIST/COMP/AJ/SCN/252/2023-24 dated June 26, 2023 issued by BSE to show cause notice in the matter of compulsory delisting of securities from BSE Ltd. ("Exchange").

As on date the company has made the application for revocation of suspension of trading in securities to the BSE but same is still pending as case is under process with listing team operation.

GENERAL

a) Your Company has not issued equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise;

b) Your Company does not have any ESOP scheme for its employees/directors.

DEMATERIALIZATION OF SHARES

Trading in the Equity Shares of the Company is only permitted in the dematerialized form as per the Securitiesand Exchange Board of India (SEBI) circular dated May 29, 2000.

The Company has established connectivity with both the Depositories viz. National Security Depository Ltd. (NSDL) as well as Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL) to facilitate the demat trading. As on 31st March, 2024,100% of the Companys Share Capital is in dematerialized form.

Trading in securities of the Company was suspended on 22nd November, 2022 and the facility of trading the shares of the aforementioned non-complaint company for Trade Basis in Z Group on the first trading day of every week has been discontinued since 13th June, 2023. Since then the trading in securities of the company has been suspended. Application for revocation of suspension of trading in securities has been made to the BSE and the same is under process.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Pursuant to Regulation 27 of the LODR, the Corporate Governance report together with a certificate issued from MZ & Associate, Company Secretaries on its compliance is made part of the Annual Report.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH TIIE REASONS THEREOF

There are no instances of one-time settlement during the financial year under review.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statement in the managements discussions and analysis describing the Companys projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may beforward looking statementswithin the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that would make a difference to the Companys operations include demand-supply conditions, changes in government regulations, tax regimes and economic developments within the country and abroad and such other factors.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Directors of the Company are grateful to all the stakeholders including the customers, bankers, suppliers andemployees of the Company for their co-operation and assistance.