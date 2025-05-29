iifl-logo
Devoted Construction Ltd Board Meeting

Mar 21, 2022|01:43:48 PM

Devoted Const. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202520 May 2025
Devoted Construction Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Devoted Construction Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To approve Audited Standalone Financials Results of the Company for the half and Financial year ended 31st March2025. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Standalone Annual Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year 2024-2025 along with Auditors Report thereon had been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 29th day of May,2025 and the said meeting commenced at 03:00 P.M. and Concluded at 04:45 P.M (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Devoted Construction Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th Day of November 2024 to consider and approve inter-alias the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Second Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 14th Day of November,2024 considered and approved the Standalone Quarterly and Half Yearly Results ended 30th September,2024 along with Auditor Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024) Please find enclose hrewith the standalone un-audited Financials Results of our Company correcting the discrepancy Bifurcation of Trade Paybles no provided as per accounting standard Division I format for Hlaf-yera Ended- September-2024. Revised Financials are enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/12/2024)
Board Meeting7 Sep 20249 Sep 2024
Revised outcome- The Board of Directors of the Company decided the following:- 1. Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday,30th September,2024 2. The Register and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Monday, 23rd September,2024 to Monday 30th September,2024 (both inclusive days)

