|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 30th Day of September,2024 at 02:30 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company To approve Board Report and Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.09.2024)
