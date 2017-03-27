iifl-logo-icon 1
DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

0.72
(0.00%)
Mar 27, 2017

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

5.95

5.95

5.95

5.95

Preference Capital

60.76

60.76

60.76

60.76

Reserves

-166.66

-132.26

-119.17

-103.55

Net Worth

-99.95

-65.55

-52.46

-36.84

Minority Interest

Debt

134.33

123.43

114.33

103.91

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

34.38

57.88

61.87

67.07

Fixed Assets

16.57

16.91

17.03

17.42

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

11.49

33.05

38.39

44.47

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

80.29

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

12.17

33.96

39.46

21.62

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.68

-0.91

-1.07

-57.44

Cash

1.27

1.55

2.7

4.88

Total Assets

29.63

51.81

58.42

67.07

