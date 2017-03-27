DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
5.95
5.95
5.95
5.95
Preference Capital
60.76
60.76
60.76
60.76
Reserves
-166.66
-132.26
-119.17
-103.55
Net Worth
-99.95
-65.55
-52.46
-36.84
Minority Interest
Debt
134.33
123.43
114.33
103.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
34.38
57.88
61.87
67.07
Fixed Assets
16.57
16.91
17.03
17.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
11.49
33.05
38.39
44.47
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
80.29
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
12.17
33.96
39.46
21.62
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.68
-0.91
-1.07
-57.44
Cash
1.27
1.55
2.7
4.88
Total Assets
29.63
51.81
58.42
67.07
