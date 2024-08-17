iifl-logo-icon 1
DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd Share Price

0.72
(0.00%)
Mar 27, 2017

DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.72

Prev. Close

0.72

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.72

Day's Low

0.72

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-312.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.43

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015Sep-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.75%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 44.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

5.95

5.95

5.95

5.95

Preference Capital

60.76

60.76

60.76

60.76

Reserves

-166.66

-132.26

-119.17

-103.55

Net Worth

-99.95

-65.55

-52.46

-36.84

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-21.86

-1.85

-24.08

-35.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Sept-2009

Gross Sales

0.31

0.31

1.9

2.65

29.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.31

0.31

1.9

2.65

29.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.16

0.15

0.34

0.8

1.5

DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

NAGOOR MOHIDEEN

Director

DAKSHINAMURTHY RADHAKRISHNAN

Director

GOMATHI SHANKAR

Whole-time Director

BALASUBRAMANIAN RAMAIAH

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd

Summary

DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd is a Non Banking Financial Company registered with RBI as Category A - Hire Purchase and Leasing Company. DFL is primarily engaged in the business of financing of tractors, construction equipments, commercial vehicles and other passenger carrying multi utility vehicles, cars, etc. DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd, originally known as Dhandapani Finance and Investments Private Limited was incorporated on October 30, 1986. It was originally incorporated as a private limited company and became a public limited company on May 4, 1988. The name of the company has been changed to Dhandapani Finance Limited on October 9, 1996. In August 2009, the name of the company was again changed to DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd.DFL is majority owned by D.B. Zwirn & Co. L.P., New York through its investment vehicle D.B. Zwirn Mauritius. D.B. Zwirn currently owns 51% stake in DFL and has controlling interest.
