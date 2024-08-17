Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹0.72
Prev. Close₹0.72
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.72
Day's Low₹0.72
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-312.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.43
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
5.95
5.95
5.95
5.95
Preference Capital
60.76
60.76
60.76
60.76
Reserves
-166.66
-132.26
-119.17
-103.55
Net Worth
-99.95
-65.55
-52.46
-36.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-21.86
-1.85
-24.08
-35.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Sept-2009
Gross Sales
0.31
0.31
1.9
2.65
29.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.31
0.31
1.9
2.65
29.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.16
0.15
0.34
0.8
1.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
NAGOOR MOHIDEEN
Director
DAKSHINAMURTHY RADHAKRISHNAN
Director
GOMATHI SHANKAR
Whole-time Director
BALASUBRAMANIAN RAMAIAH
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd
Summary
DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd is a Non Banking Financial Company registered with RBI as Category A - Hire Purchase and Leasing Company. DFL is primarily engaged in the business of financing of tractors, construction equipments, commercial vehicles and other passenger carrying multi utility vehicles, cars, etc. DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd, originally known as Dhandapani Finance and Investments Private Limited was incorporated on October 30, 1986. It was originally incorporated as a private limited company and became a public limited company on May 4, 1988. The name of the company has been changed to Dhandapani Finance Limited on October 9, 1996. In August 2009, the name of the company was again changed to DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd.DFL is majority owned by D.B. Zwirn & Co. L.P., New York through its investment vehicle D.B. Zwirn Mauritius. D.B. Zwirn currently owns 51% stake in DFL and has controlling interest.
