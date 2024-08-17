Summary

DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd is a Non Banking Financial Company registered with RBI as Category A - Hire Purchase and Leasing Company. DFL is primarily engaged in the business of financing of tractors, construction equipments, commercial vehicles and other passenger carrying multi utility vehicles, cars, etc. DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd, originally known as Dhandapani Finance and Investments Private Limited was incorporated on October 30, 1986. It was originally incorporated as a private limited company and became a public limited company on May 4, 1988. The name of the company has been changed to Dhandapani Finance Limited on October 9, 1996. In August 2009, the name of the company was again changed to DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd.DFL is majority owned by D.B. Zwirn & Co. L.P., New York through its investment vehicle D.B. Zwirn Mauritius. D.B. Zwirn currently owns 51% stake in DFL and has controlling interest.

