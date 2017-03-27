DFL Infrastructure Finance Ltd Management Discussions

Structure and Developments, Opportunities and Threats, Performance, outlook, Risks and Concerns:

As the restriction imposed by Reserve Bank of India is in place, the company could not carryout any business afresh this year.

Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy:

Management has put in place effective Internal Control Systems to provide reasonable assurance for Safeguarding Assets and their usage, Maintenance of Proper Accounting Records and Adequacy and Reliability of the Information used for carrying on Business Operations.

Since there is no commercial activity undertaken by the company no Internal Auditing is being carried out.

The Audit Committee is reviving the financial results regularly with specific emphasize on key areas of the operations. Normal for seeable risks of the Companys assets are adequately covered by comprehensive insurance. Risk assessments, inspections and safety audits are carried out periodically.

Financial and Operational Performance:

Human Resources Development and Industrial Relations:

The Company has constituted an Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) in pursuant to the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 for prevention, prohibition and redressal of complaints / grievances on the sexual harassment of women at work places.

Cautionary Statement:

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis and Directors Report describing the Companys strengths, strategies, projections and estimates, are forward-looking statements and progressive within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may vary from those expressed or implied, depending upon economic conditions, Government Policies and other incidental factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward looking statements.