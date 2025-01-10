To the Members of Dhabriya Polywood Limited Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Consolidated Financial Statements of DHABRIYA POLYWOOD LIMITED (hereinafter referred to as "the Holding Company") and its Subsidiaries (the Holding Company and its Subsidiaries together referred to as "the Group"), as listed in "Annexure 1", which comprise the

Consolidated Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity and the Consolidated Cash Flow Statement, for the year ended on that date, and notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Consolidated Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of reports of other auditors on separate Financial Statements and on the other nancial information of the subsidiaries, the aforesaid Consolidated Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of consolidated state of affairs of the Group as at 31st March, 2024, their consolidated pro t including other comprehensive income, consolidated changes in equity and their consolidated cash ows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us and the audit evidence obtained by the other auditors in terms of their reports referred to in the Other Matters section below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit A. Revenue Recognition Our audit procedure: The Groups revenue is principally derived from sale of products of PVC-uPVC Profile Sections, Doors, Windows, Modular Furniture Products and others. Revenue from sale of goods is recognized when control of the products being sold is transferred to the customer and when there are no unfulfilled obligations. We assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies by comparing them with applicable Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS). Evaluated the process followed by the management for revenue recognition including understanding and testing of key controls related to recognition of revenue in correct period. Performed substantive testing on samples selected using statistical sampling of revenue transactions, recorded during the year by testing the underlying documents to determine whether revenue has been recognized correctly. The performance obligations in the contracts are fulfilled at the time of dispatch, delivery or upon formal customer acceptance depending on terms of order / contract with the customer. Tested, on a sample basis, specific revenue transactions recorded before and after the financial year end date including examination of credit notes issued after the year end to determine whether the revenue has been recognized in the appropriate financial period. and timely. Based on the above stated procedures, no significant exceptions were noted in revenue recognition. Revenue is measured at fair value of the consideration received or receivable after deduction of any trade/volume discounts and taxes or duties collected. Hence, we identified revenue recognition as a key audit matter since revenue is significant to the financial statements and is required to be recognized as per the requirements of applicable accounting framework.

B. Inventory Existence and Valuation Our audit procedure: Inventory is held in various locations by the Group. There are complexities and manual process involved in determining inventory quantities on hand and valuation of the same due to the Groups presence across different locations within the country, diverse & numerous inventory products and work in progress at different stages of the processes at various manufacturing units. We have attended inventory counts, which we selected based on nancial signi cance and risk, observed managements inventory count procedures to assess the effectiveness, selected a sample of inventory products and compared the quantities counted to the quantities recorded and ensured inventory adjustments, if any, are recorded in the books of accounts. Assessed whether the managements internal controls relating to inventorys valuation are appropriately designed and implemented. Discussed with the management on the managements process of identifying the stages of completion and valuing work in progress stock at the time of book closure process. Therefore, inventory quantities and valuation is identi ed as a key audit matter. Veri ed the correctness of valuation made by the management on a sample basis, with regard to the cost and net realizable value of inventory.

Information Other than the Consolidated Financial

Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Holding Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Consolidated Financial Statements, Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information, and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Consolidated Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

The Holding Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Consolidated Financial Statements in terms of the requirements of the Act that gives a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position, consolidated financial performance (including other comprehensive income), consolidated changes in equity and consolidated cash flows of the Group in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian accounting standards) Rules 2015, as amended from time to time.

The respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Group and for preventing & detecting frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error , which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Directors of the Holding Company, as aforesaid.

In preparing the Consolidated Financial Statements, the respective Management and Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group responsible for assessing the ability of the Group to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The respective Board of Directors of the Companies included in the Group are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Group.

Auditors Responsibility for the audit of Consolidated

Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Consolidated Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Consolidated Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Consolidated Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Holding Company and its subsidiaries, which are companies incorporated in India, have adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Groups ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Consolidated Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Consolidated Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Consolidated Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Obtain suf cient appropriate audit evidence regarding the nancial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the Financial

Statements of such entities included in the Consolidated Financial Statements of which we are the independent auditors. For the other entities included in the Consolidated Financial Statements, which have been audited by other auditors, such other auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Consolidated Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Consolidated Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors (i) in planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Consolidated Financial Statements. We communicate with those charged with governance of the Holding Company and such other entities included in the Consolidated Financial Statements of which we are the independent auditors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

The Consolidated Financial Statements include the financial statements and other financial information, in respect of three subsidiaries, whose Ind AS financial statements and other financial information reflects total assets of 5966.68 Lakhs as at March 31, 2024, total revenues of 10689.86 Lakhs, total net profit after tax of 953.53 Lakhs, total comprehensive income of 954.89 Lakhs and net cash inflow of 236.66 Lakhs, for the year ended on that date, as considered in the Consolidated Financial Statements, which have been audited by their respective auditors. These Ind AS financial statements and other financial information have been audited by other auditors whose reports have been furnished to us by the Management and our opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements, in so far as it related to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these subsidiaries, and our report in terms of section 143(3) of the Act, in so far as it relates to aforesaid subsidiaries, are based solely on the reports of the other auditors.

Our opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements and our report on the Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements below, is not modified in respect of above matters with respect to our reliance on the work done and the reports of the other auditors and financial information certified by the management.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit and on the consideration of the reports of the other auditors, referred to in paragraph "Other Matters" hereinabove, on separate financial statements of the subsidiaries, we report that the Holding Company and three subsidiary companies, incorporated in India whose financial statement have been audited under the Act have paid remuneration to their respective directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

As required by clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of Companies

(Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act based on the consideration of the Order reports issued till date by us and by the respective other auditors as mentioned in paragraph

"Other Matters" above, of companies included in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 and covered under the Act we report that there are no qualifications or adverse remarks reported in the respective Order reports of such companies.

As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit and on the consideration of the reports of the other auditors on separate financial statements and other financial information of the subsidiaries, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid Consolidated Financial Statements. (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid Consolidated Financial Statements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books and the reports of the other auditors. (c) The Consolidated Balance Sheet, the Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Consolidated Cash Flow Statement and Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements. (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Consolidated Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors of the Holding

Company as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Holding Company and the reports of the statutory auditors of its subsidiary companies incorporated in India, none of the directors of the Group companies in India is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Holding Company and its subsidiary companies incorporated in India and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report.

Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of internal financial controls with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements of those companies. (g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of the report of the other auditors on separate financial statements as also the other financial information of the subsidiaries, as noted in the ‘Other Matters paragraph : i. The Consolidated Financial Statements discloses the impact of pending litigations on its consolidated financial position of the Group; ii. The Group did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There were no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Holding Company and its subsidiary companies. iv. (a). The respective managements of the

Holding Company and its subsidiary companies whose financial statements have been audited under the Act have represented to us and the other auditors of such subsidiaries respectively that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Holding Company or its subsidiary companies to or in any other person or entities, including foreign entities

("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Holding Company, or any such subsidiary company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b). The respective managements of the Holding Company and its subsidiary companies whose financial statements have been audited under the Act have represented to us and the other auditors of such subsidiaries respectively that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Holding Company or its subsidiary companies from any person or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Holding Company, or any such subsidiary company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c). Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances performed by us and that performed by the auditors of the subsidiary companies, nothing has come to our or other auditors notice that has caused us or other auditors to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. (d). The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Holding and a subsidiary company, whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable. The Board of Directors of the Holding and a subsidiary company, which is a company incorporated in India, whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, where applicable, have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members of the Holding and such subsidiary company at the ensuing respective Annual General Meetings. Such dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable. (e). Based on our examination which included test checks and based on the other auditors reports of its subsidiary companies, which are companies incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, have used an accounting software for maintaining their respective books of account for the year ended 31st March, 2024, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, during the course of our audit we and the respective other auditors, whose reports have been furnished to us by the Management of the Holding Company, did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tempered with in respect of the accounting software for the period for which the audit trail feature was operating.

As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the Holding and its subsidiary companies from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

For TAMBI ASHOK & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants (Firm Regn. No.005301C)

(CA ASHOK KUMAR TAMBI) Partner Membership No. 74100 UDIN: 24074100BKGFHI7505 Place: Jaipur Date: May 22, 2024

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

REPORT

Referred to under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of Dhabriya Polywood Limited on the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act,

2013 ("the Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of DHABRIYA POLYWOOD LIMITED (hereinafter referred to as "the Holding Company") and its subsidiaries (the Holding

Company and in subsidiaries together referred to as "the Group), as of that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial

Controls

The respective Board of Directors of the Holding Company and its subsidiary companies, which are companies incorporated in India, are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements based on the internal control with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

(the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the

Groups internal financial controls with reference to

Consolidated Financial Statements of Holding Company and its subsidiary companies, which are companies incorporated in India, based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to these Consolidated Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these Consolidated Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us and the audit evidence obtained by the other auditors of the subsidiary company in terms of their reports referred to in the Other Matters paragraph below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Groups internal financial controls with reference to

Consolidated Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these Consolidated Financial Statements

A Groups internal financial controls with reference to these Consolidated Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Groups internal financial controls with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Group; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Group are being made only in accordance with authorizations of Management and Directors of the respective company in the Group; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Groups assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these Consolidated Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to these Consolidated Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to these Consolidated Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to these consolidated nancial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of reports of the other auditors, as referred to in the Other Matters below, the Holding Company and its subsidiary Companies which are Companies incorporated in India, have, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to these Consolidated Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to these Consolidated Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements established by the Holding Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Other Matters

Our aforesaid report under section 143(3)(i) of the Act on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls with reference to these Consolidated Financial Statements of the Holding Company, in so far as it relates to separate financial statements of three subsidiary companies, which are companies incorporated in India, is based on the corresponding report of the auditors of such subsidiary companies incorporated in India. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter with respect to our reliance on the work done by and on the reports of the other auditors.

For TAMBI ASHOK & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants (Firm Regn. No.005301C)

(CA ASHOK KUMAR TAMBI) Partner Membership No. 74100 UDIN: 24074100BKGFHI7505