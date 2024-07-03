SectorPlastic products
Open₹410
Prev. Close₹374.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹80.35
Day's High₹410
Day's Low₹385.15
52 Week's High₹520
52 Week's Low₹220
Book Value₹47.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)431.89
P/E67.82
EPS5.52
Divi. Yield0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.82
10.82
10.82
10.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.64
33.21
30.11
29.03
Net Worth
48.46
44.03
40.93
39.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
55.13
60.16
78.03
72.47
yoy growth (%)
-8.34
-22.9
7.66
16.54
Raw materials
-31.3
-31.68
-41.36
-40.68
As % of sales
56.77
52.67
53.01
56.14
Employee costs
-9.43
-11.2
-13.29
-10.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.01
2.6
5.99
5.68
Depreciation
-2.4
-2.51
-2.81
-2.59
Tax paid
-0.4
-0.72
-1.97
-1.95
Working capital
5.7
1.44
3.62
4.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.34
-22.9
7.66
16.54
Op profit growth
-23.1
-32.6
5.8
15.58
EBIT growth
-27.16
-37.2
4.01
15.24
Net profit growth
-57.66
-63.87
7.82
14.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
211.63
171.17
133.64
106.43
111.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
211.63
171.17
133.64
106.43
111.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.52
0.3
0.31
0.53
0.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Digvijay Dhabriya
Whole-time Director
Mahendra Karnawat
Whole-time Director
Anita Dhabriya
Whole-time Director
Shreyansh Dhabriya
Independent Director
Anil Upadhyay
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sparsh Jain
Additional Director
Ami Lal Meena
Additional Director
Anil Soni
Additional Director
Sonika Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Dhabriya Plywood Limited was originally incorporated on October 20, 1992, as Dhabriya Agglomerates Private Limited. The Company was converted into Limited Company as Dhabriya Agglomerates Limited with effect from August 28, 2014. It It is headquartered in Jaipur in Rajasthan and having its manufacturing units at two places in Rajasthan at Jaipur as well as in Tamilnadu at Coimbatore. Apart from that Company has its marketing network spread throughout India to cover all major markets. The Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturing and Retailing of PVC & uPVC products. Over the years, the Company gradually expanded its product base to include the PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) Section with various designs to suit the complete fabrication requirement of Doors, Windows, Partitions, False Ceilings, Wall Paneling, Pelmet, Kitchen Cabinets & other interior applications. The Company has taken the credit of launching for first time in India some exquisite products like PVC Folding Doors, PVC Designer Doors, PVC Fencing, Wood Plastic Composite Panels. In 1995, the company established first manufacturing unit at Jaipur for manufacturing of extruded PVC Pipes and subsequently in 2007 and 2011, Manufacturing (Fabrication) Unit of uPVC Windows & Doors was established in Jaipur. In 2011, the company got Certification of Registration of ISO 14001:2004 for Design, manufacturing and supply of UPVC Windows & Doors and PVC Profiles for manufacturing of doors, Windows, Partitions , False ceil
The Dhabriya Polywood Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹399 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhabriya Polywood Ltd is ₹431.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dhabriya Polywood Ltd is 67.82 and 7.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhabriya Polywood Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhabriya Polywood Ltd is ₹220 and ₹520 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dhabriya Polywood Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.97%, 3 Years at 60.17%, 1 Year at 2.45%, 6 Month at 2.93%, 3 Month at -11.22% and 1 Month at -0.32%.
