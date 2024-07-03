iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhabriya Polywood Ltd Share Price

399
(6.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:01:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open410
  • Day's High410
  • 52 Wk High520
  • Prev. Close374.35
  • Day's Low385.15
  • 52 Wk Low 220
  • Turnover (lac)80.35
  • P/E67.82
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value47.5
  • EPS5.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)431.89
  • Div. Yield0.13
Dhabriya Polywood Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

410

Prev. Close

374.35

Turnover(Lac.)

80.35

Day's High

410

Day's Low

385.15

52 Week's High

520

52 Week's Low

220

Book Value

47.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

431.89

P/E

67.82

EPS

5.52

Divi. Yield

0.13

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.75%

Non-Promoter- 32.24%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.82

10.82

10.82

10.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

37.64

33.21

30.11

29.03

Net Worth

48.46

44.03

40.93

39.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

55.13

60.16

78.03

72.47

yoy growth (%)

-8.34

-22.9

7.66

16.54

Raw materials

-31.3

-31.68

-41.36

-40.68

As % of sales

56.77

52.67

53.01

56.14

Employee costs

-9.43

-11.2

-13.29

-10.83

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.01

2.6

5.99

5.68

Depreciation

-2.4

-2.51

-2.81

-2.59

Tax paid

-0.4

-0.72

-1.97

-1.95

Working capital

5.7

1.44

3.62

4.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.34

-22.9

7.66

16.54

Op profit growth

-23.1

-32.6

5.8

15.58

EBIT growth

-27.16

-37.2

4.01

15.24

Net profit growth

-57.66

-63.87

7.82

14.5

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

211.63

171.17

133.64

106.43

111.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

211.63

171.17

133.64

106.43

111.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.52

0.3

0.31

0.53

0.49

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dhabriya Polywood Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Digvijay Dhabriya

Whole-time Director

Mahendra Karnawat

Whole-time Director

Anita Dhabriya

Whole-time Director

Shreyansh Dhabriya

Independent Director

Anil Upadhyay

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sparsh Jain

Additional Director

Ami Lal Meena

Additional Director

Anil Soni

Additional Director

Sonika Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dhabriya Polywood Ltd

Summary

Dhabriya Plywood Limited was originally incorporated on October 20, 1992, as Dhabriya Agglomerates Private Limited. The Company was converted into Limited Company as Dhabriya Agglomerates Limited with effect from August 28, 2014. It It is headquartered in Jaipur in Rajasthan and having its manufacturing units at two places in Rajasthan at Jaipur as well as in Tamilnadu at Coimbatore. Apart from that Company has its marketing network spread throughout India to cover all major markets. The Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturing and Retailing of PVC & uPVC products. Over the years, the Company gradually expanded its product base to include the PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) Section with various designs to suit the complete fabrication requirement of Doors, Windows, Partitions, False Ceilings, Wall Paneling, Pelmet, Kitchen Cabinets & other interior applications. The Company has taken the credit of launching for first time in India some exquisite products like PVC Folding Doors, PVC Designer Doors, PVC Fencing, Wood Plastic Composite Panels. In 1995, the company established first manufacturing unit at Jaipur for manufacturing of extruded PVC Pipes and subsequently in 2007 and 2011, Manufacturing (Fabrication) Unit of uPVC Windows & Doors was established in Jaipur. In 2011, the company got Certification of Registration of ISO 14001:2004 for Design, manufacturing and supply of UPVC Windows & Doors and PVC Profiles for manufacturing of doors, Windows, Partitions , False ceil
Company FAQs

What is the Dhabriya Polywood Ltd share price today?

The Dhabriya Polywood Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹399 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhabriya Polywood Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhabriya Polywood Ltd is ₹431.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhabriya Polywood Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhabriya Polywood Ltd is 67.82 and 7.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhabriya Polywood Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhabriya Polywood Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhabriya Polywood Ltd is ₹220 and ₹520 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dhabriya Polywood Ltd?

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.97%, 3 Years at 60.17%, 1 Year at 2.45%, 6 Month at 2.93%, 3 Month at -11.22% and 1 Month at -0.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhabriya Polywood Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhabriya Polywood Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.75 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.25 %

