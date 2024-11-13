iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhabriya Polywood Ltd Board Meeting

401
(1.98%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:35:00 AM

Dhabriya Poly. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Dhabriya Polywood Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Consolidated & Standalone Financial Results of the company for the Quarter & half year ended on 30th September 2024 & limited review report thereon. The Company has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on today i.e. November 13, 2024. The outcome of the meeting is attached herewith for your perusal and record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202424 Aug 2024
Dhabriya Polywood Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. appointment/re-appointment Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. re-appointment of Managing Director of the Company. 3. re-appointment of Whole-time Directors of the Company. 4. appointment of Independent Directors of the Company. 5. any other matter with the permission of the chair. The Company has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on today i.e. August 30, 2024. The outcome of the meeting is attached herewith for your perusal and record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Dhabriya Polywood Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Consolidated & Standalone Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 & limited review report thereon. 2. Appointment of Cost Auditor of the Company. The Company has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on today i.e. August 09, 2024. The outcome of the meeting is attached herewith for your perusal and record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202415 May 2024
Dhabriya Polywood Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Consolidated & Standalone Financial Results of the company for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March 2024 & Auditors report thereon. 2. Recommendation of dividend if any on the equity shares of the company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Re-appointment of M/s M Sancheti & Associates Company Secretaries Jaipur as Secretarial Auditors of the Company. 4. Re-appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company. 5. Re-appointment of M/s M Sancheti & Associates Company Secretaries Jaipur as Secretarial Auditors of the Companys Material Unlisted Subsidiary Company. Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.50/- per equity share in its meeting held on today i.e May 22, 2024 for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. The Company has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on today i.e. May 22, 2024. The outcome of the meeting is attached herewith for your perusal and record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Dhabriya Polywood Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Consolidated & Standalone Financial Results of the company for the Quarter & Nine months ended 31st December 2023 along-with limited review of Auditors thereon. We are enclosing the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter & nine months ended on December 31, 2023, along with limited review report as approved by Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on today i.e. February 14, 2024. The Company has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on today i.e. February 14, 2024. The outcome of the meeting is attached herewith for your perusal and record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Dhabriya Poly.: Related News

No Record Found

