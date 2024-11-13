Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Dhabriya Polywood Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Consolidated & Standalone Financial Results of the company for the Quarter & half year ended on 30th September 2024 & limited review report thereon. The Company has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on today i.e. November 13, 2024. The outcome of the meeting is attached herewith for your perusal and record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

Dhabriya Polywood Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. appointment/re-appointment Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. re-appointment of Managing Director of the Company. 3. re-appointment of Whole-time Directors of the Company. 4. appointment of Independent Directors of the Company. 5. any other matter with the permission of the chair. The Company has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on today i.e. August 30, 2024. The outcome of the meeting is attached herewith for your perusal and record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Dhabriya Polywood Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Consolidated & Standalone Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 & limited review report thereon. 2. Appointment of Cost Auditor of the Company. The Company has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on today i.e. August 09, 2024. The outcome of the meeting is attached herewith for your perusal and record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 15 May 2024

Dhabriya Polywood Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Consolidated & Standalone Financial Results of the company for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March 2024 & Auditors report thereon. 2. Recommendation of dividend if any on the equity shares of the company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Re-appointment of M/s M Sancheti & Associates Company Secretaries Jaipur as Secretarial Auditors of the Company. 4. Re-appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company. 5. Re-appointment of M/s M Sancheti & Associates Company Secretaries Jaipur as Secretarial Auditors of the Companys Material Unlisted Subsidiary Company. Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.50/- per equity share in its meeting held on today i.e May 22, 2024 for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. The Company has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on today i.e. May 22, 2024. The outcome of the meeting is attached herewith for your perusal and record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024