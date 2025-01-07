iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhabriya Polywood Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

399.8
(3.56%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:14:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

55.13

60.16

78.03

72.47

yoy growth (%)

-8.34

-22.9

7.66

16.54

Raw materials

-31.3

-31.68

-41.36

-40.68

As % of sales

56.77

52.67

53.01

56.14

Employee costs

-9.43

-11.2

-13.29

-10.83

As % of sales

17.11

18.63

17.03

14.95

Other costs

-8.05

-9.02

-11.14

-9.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.61

15

14.28

12.96

Operating profit

6.33

8.23

12.22

11.55

OPM

11.49

13.69

15.66

15.94

Depreciation

-2.4

-2.51

-2.81

-2.59

Interest expense

-3.38

-3.44

-3.62

-3.57

Other income

0.47

0.32

0.21

0.29

Profit before tax

1.01

2.6

5.99

5.68

Taxes

-0.4

-0.72

-1.97

-1.95

Tax rate

-39.68

-28

-32.99

-34.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.61

1.87

4.01

3.72

Exceptional items

0

-0.42

0

0

Net profit

0.61

1.45

4.01

3.72

yoy growth (%)

-57.66

-63.87

7.82

14.5

NPM

1.11

2.41

5.14

5.14

