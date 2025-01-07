Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
55.13
60.16
78.03
72.47
yoy growth (%)
-8.34
-22.9
7.66
16.54
Raw materials
-31.3
-31.68
-41.36
-40.68
As % of sales
56.77
52.67
53.01
56.14
Employee costs
-9.43
-11.2
-13.29
-10.83
As % of sales
17.11
18.63
17.03
14.95
Other costs
-8.05
-9.02
-11.14
-9.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.61
15
14.28
12.96
Operating profit
6.33
8.23
12.22
11.55
OPM
11.49
13.69
15.66
15.94
Depreciation
-2.4
-2.51
-2.81
-2.59
Interest expense
-3.38
-3.44
-3.62
-3.57
Other income
0.47
0.32
0.21
0.29
Profit before tax
1.01
2.6
5.99
5.68
Taxes
-0.4
-0.72
-1.97
-1.95
Tax rate
-39.68
-28
-32.99
-34.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.61
1.87
4.01
3.72
Exceptional items
0
-0.42
0
0
Net profit
0.61
1.45
4.01
3.72
yoy growth (%)
-57.66
-63.87
7.82
14.5
NPM
1.11
2.41
5.14
5.14
