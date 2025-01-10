Dhabriya Polywood Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.82
10.82
10.82
10.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.64
33.21
30.11
29.03
Net Worth
48.46
44.03
40.93
39.85
Minority Interest
Debt
50.33
50.88
45.4
42.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.78
1.42
1.17
1.11
Total Liabilities
100.57
96.33
87.5
83.07
Fixed Assets
52.87
45.93
42.34
40.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.59
0.48
0.44
0.42
Networking Capital
39.9
42.21
37.13
36.09
Inventories
33.29
34.84
30.64
26.91
Inventory Days
178.13
Sundry Debtors
18.56
15.49
14.31
14.95
Debtor Days
98.96
Other Current Assets
5.57
4.14
3.83
3.87
Sundry Creditors
-8
-6.47
-6.67
-4.17
Creditor Days
27.6
Other Current Liabilities
-9.52
-5.79
-4.98
-5.47
Cash
2.43
2.91
2.8
1.4
Total Assets
100.59
96.33
87.51
83.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.