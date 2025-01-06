iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhabriya Polywood Ltd Cash Flow Statement

388.9
(3.89%)
Jan 6, 2025

Dhabriya Poly. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.01

2.6

5.99

5.68

Depreciation

-2.4

-2.51

-2.81

-2.59

Tax paid

-0.4

-0.72

-1.97

-1.95

Working capital

5.7

1.44

3.62

4.34

Other operating items

Operating

3.9

0.79

4.82

5.46

Capital expenditure

1.83

4.47

2.82

-6.33

Free cash flow

5.73

5.26

7.64

-0.86

Equity raised

56.74

50.91

37.22

25.47

Investing

0

0

3.1

0.15

Financing

22.68

12.41

13.62

12.79

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

85.16

68.59

61.58

37.55

