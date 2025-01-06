Dhabriya Polywood Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.01
2.6
5.99
5.68
Depreciation
-2.4
-2.51
-2.81
-2.59
Tax paid
-0.4
-0.72
-1.97
-1.95
Working capital
5.7
1.44
3.62
4.34
Other operating items
Operating
3.9
0.79
4.82
5.46
Capital expenditure
1.83
4.47
2.82
-6.33
Free cash flow
5.73
5.26
7.64
-0.86
Equity raised
56.74
50.91
37.22
25.47
Investing
0
0
3.1
0.15
Financing
22.68
12.41
13.62
12.79
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
85.16
68.59
61.58
37.55
