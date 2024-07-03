Dhabriya Polywood Ltd Summary

Dhabriya Plywood Limited was originally incorporated on October 20, 1992, as Dhabriya Agglomerates Private Limited. The Company was converted into Limited Company as Dhabriya Agglomerates Limited with effect from August 28, 2014. It It is headquartered in Jaipur in Rajasthan and having its manufacturing units at two places in Rajasthan at Jaipur as well as in Tamilnadu at Coimbatore. Apart from that Company has its marketing network spread throughout India to cover all major markets. The Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturing and Retailing of PVC & uPVC products. Over the years, the Company gradually expanded its product base to include the PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) Section with various designs to suit the complete fabrication requirement of Doors, Windows, Partitions, False Ceilings, Wall Paneling, Pelmet, Kitchen Cabinets & other interior applications. The Company has taken the credit of launching for first time in India some exquisite products like PVC Folding Doors, PVC Designer Doors, PVC Fencing, Wood Plastic Composite Panels. In 1995, the company established first manufacturing unit at Jaipur for manufacturing of extruded PVC Pipes and subsequently in 2007 and 2011, Manufacturing (Fabrication) Unit of uPVC Windows & Doors was established in Jaipur. In 2011, the company got Certification of Registration of ISO 14001:2004 for Design, manufacturing and supply of UPVC Windows & Doors and PVC Profiles for manufacturing of doors, Windows, Partitions , False ceilings, Wall panelling, fencing, Pelmet, cabinets, multi Seating Modular, workstations and refabricated Structures etc.In 2012, the company received certification of ISO 9001:2008. In 2013, New plant for Manufacturing (fabrication) of uPVC Windows & Doors was established in Ramchandrapura Indsutrial Area, Sitapura Extn., Jaipur.The Company expanded by launching a new brand Dstona, which include marble substitute interior decoration products in the Indian market and also launched a new major category in range of UPVC windows by the name of Villa Windows in year 2016.