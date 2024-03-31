To t h e M em ber s o f DHAMPURE SPECIALITY SUGARS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Dhampure Speciality Sugars Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information including notes to the standalone financial statements (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, thereof ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT

THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Boards Report including Annexures to the Boards Report and Shareholders information but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is

to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position,

financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 201 5, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis and Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report and Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other Information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, thereof.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

(i) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(ii) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(iii) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

(iv) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(v) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key matters. We describe the matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give

in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid standalone financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, statement of cash flow and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) relevant Rules, 2015, as amended, thereof;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: we report that in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The company did not have any long term contracts , including derivatives Contracts for which there were any material Foreseeable

Losses as at March 31, 2024

iii. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

iv. Since the company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, the question of commenting on whether dividend declared or paid is in accordance with the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not arise.

v. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled at database level and also for certain changes that can be made using certain privileged/ administrative access rights, as described in notes to the standalone financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of accounting software.

For JLN US & CO CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Firm Regn. No.101543W

NEERAJ KUMAR JAIN (PARTNER)

M.NO. 0408211

Place : New Delhi

Date: 30-05-2024

UDIN: 24408211BJZXOA7738

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF DHAMPURE SPECIALITY SUGARS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of DHAMPURE SPECIALITY SUGARS LIMITED (the Company) as of 31-March-2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the Guidance Note). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31-March-2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over the financial statements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For JLN US & CO CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Firm Regn. No.101543W

NEERAJ KUMAR JAIN (PARTNER)

M.NO. 0408211

Place : New Delhi

Date: 30-05-2024

UDIN: 24408211BJZXOA7738

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF DHAMPURE SPECIALITY SUGARS LIMITED ON ITS STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DATED MAY 27, 2024.

Report on the matters specified in paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 1 of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that

1. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

2. (a) Physical verification of inventories have been conducted by the management during the year which, in our opinion, is at reasonable intervals; and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on verification between physical stock and book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventories.

(b) In our opinion, the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business

(c) On the basis of our examination of the inventory records, in our opinion, the company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to books records were not material.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us the terms and conditions

of the loans granted, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the company and the payment of the principal amount and interest are also regular wherever contractually payable or recoverable. There are no overdue amounts as the loans are repayable on demand.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans, investments, guarantees, and security made.

5. The Company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2024 and therefore the provisions of the clause

3 (v) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

6. The maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products of the Company.

7. In respect of statutory dues:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, the company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Goods & Services Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the company examined by us there are no disputes and dues with Income

Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues which have remained outstanding as at 31-03-2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, however an income tax demand for the Assessment year 2005-06, 2006-07, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2012-13 and 2017-18 of Rs. 3.23 Lakh, 1.38 Lakh, 0.47 Lakh, 27.62 Lakh , 1.61 Lakh , 0.94 Lakh, 18.63 Lakh and Rs. 7.39 Lakh respectively are yet to be deposit or to adjust with Income Tax Refund receivable from the income tax department and demand of Central Excise Duty of Rs. 52 .40 Lakh (including interest of Rs. 15.22 Lakh) for the period from F.Y. 2007-08 to 2014-15. The Matter is pending with the Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, New Delhi.

8. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no any transaction not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purpose.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statement of the Company, we report that during the year the company has not taken any funds from an entity or person, on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associate companies.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and procedures performed by us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies and hence reporting under clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

10. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

11. (a) On the basis of books and records of the company examined by us and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have not noticed any case of fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees during the year. The management has also not reported any case of fraud during the year in the course of our audit.

(b) During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government and upto the date of this report.

(c) As auditor, we did not receive any whistle- blower complaint during the year and upto the date of this report.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company during the year under and till date , in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its Directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

16. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45 -IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) As per the information and explanations received, the group does not have any CIC as part of the group.

17. The company has not incurred cash loss in current financial year as well in immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the previous statutory auditors during the year.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

20. There is not liability of the company under the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, relating to Corporate Social Responsibility. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

For JLN US & CO CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Firm Regn. No.101543W

NEERAJ KUMAR JAIN (PARTNER)

M.NO. 0408211

Place : New Delhi

Date: 30-05-2024

UDIN: 24408211BJZXOA7738