SectorSugar
Open₹122.95
Prev. Close₹119.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.99
Day's High₹122.95
Day's Low₹118
52 Week's High₹142
52 Week's Low₹75.72
Book Value₹31.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)93.91
P/E96.41
EPS1.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.93
7.93
7.93
7.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.32
15.26
15.16
14.85
Net Worth
23.25
23.19
23.09
22.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.11
7.48
8.43
22.93
yoy growth (%)
35.15
-11.32
-63.2
-25.15
Raw materials
-5.97
-4.29
-5.89
-20.03
As % of sales
59.02
57.43
69.81
87.36
Employee costs
-1.62
-1.38
-1.23
-1.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.73
0.27
0.18
0.79
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.19
-0.11
-0.09
Tax paid
-0.23
-0.84
-0.09
-0.32
Working capital
-0.16
0.76
-1.38
1.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
35.15
-11.32
-63.2
-25.15
Op profit growth
274.15
262.62
-97.15
41.47
EBIT growth
502.37
32.36
-74
286.66
Net profit growth
-362.62
-765.73
-81.66
300.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
29.23
21.57
23.76
15.83
7.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
29.23
21.57
23.76
15.83
7.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.42
3.24
0.36
1.96
0.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.7
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
522.2
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.25
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.18
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,690.1
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sorabh Gupta
Director
Praveen Singh
Independent Director
Mohd Arshad Suhail Siddiqui
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aneesh Jain
Independent Director
Ajay Goyal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Dhampure Specialty Sugars Limited, incorporated in 1992, is a leading manufacturer, processor, dealers, sellers, importers and exporters of sugar product of every kind and description including inverted sugar, raw sugar, gur, khandsari, processed or manufactured by use of any of the products, bye products wastes or scraps of sugar mills either with or without conjunction or mixture of any other material, article or thing.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of sugar. The Companys range of products include Demerara Sugar, Icing Sugar, Jaggery (Gur), muscovado sugars, coffee sugar, turbinado sugar, golden syrup, cane syrup and treacle. It markets its packaged sugar under DHAMPURE brand. The Company has got into extensive research and development for developing new products to find solutions to practical problems in manufacturing, handling, market research, market development and various related activities. The objective behind is to manufacture high value specialized products to cater the needs of customers.
The Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹118.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd is ₹93.91 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd is 96.41 and 3.80 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd is ₹75.72 and ₹142 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.89%, 3 Years at 46.06%, 1 Year at 28.71%, 6 Month at 27.92%, 3 Month at 32.50% and 1 Month at -4.13%.
