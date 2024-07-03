Summary

Dhampure Specialty Sugars Limited, incorporated in 1992, is a leading manufacturer, processor, dealers, sellers, importers and exporters of sugar product of every kind and description including inverted sugar, raw sugar, gur, khandsari, processed or manufactured by use of any of the products, bye products wastes or scraps of sugar mills either with or without conjunction or mixture of any other material, article or thing.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of sugar. The Companys range of products include Demerara Sugar, Icing Sugar, Jaggery (Gur), muscovado sugars, coffee sugar, turbinado sugar, golden syrup, cane syrup and treacle. It markets its packaged sugar under DHAMPURE brand. The Company has got into extensive research and development for developing new products to find solutions to practical problems in manufacturing, handling, market research, market development and various related activities. The objective behind is to manufacture high value specialized products to cater the needs of customers.

