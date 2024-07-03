iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd Share Price

118.4
(-0.96%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open122.95
  • Day's High122.95
  • 52 Wk High142
  • Prev. Close119.55
  • Day's Low118
  • 52 Wk Low 75.72
  • Turnover (lac)3.99
  • P/E96.41
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value31.42
  • EPS1.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)93.91
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

122.95

Prev. Close

119.55

Turnover(Lac.)

3.99

Day's High

122.95

Day's Low

118

52 Week's High

142

52 Week's Low

75.72

Book Value

31.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

93.91

P/E

96.41

EPS

1.24

Divi. Yield

0

Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

14 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:06 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.26%

Non-Promoter- 43.73%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.93

7.93

7.93

7.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.32

15.26

15.16

14.85

Net Worth

23.25

23.19

23.09

22.78

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.11

7.48

8.43

22.93

yoy growth (%)

35.15

-11.32

-63.2

-25.15

Raw materials

-5.97

-4.29

-5.89

-20.03

As % of sales

59.02

57.43

69.81

87.36

Employee costs

-1.62

-1.38

-1.23

-1.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.73

0.27

0.18

0.79

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.19

-0.11

-0.09

Tax paid

-0.23

-0.84

-0.09

-0.32

Working capital

-0.16

0.76

-1.38

1.95

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

35.15

-11.32

-63.2

-25.15

Op profit growth

274.15

262.62

-97.15

41.47

EBIT growth

502.37

32.36

-74

286.66

Net profit growth

-362.62

-765.73

-81.66

300.48

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

29.23

21.57

23.76

15.83

7.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

29.23

21.57

23.76

15.83

7.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.42

3.24

0.36

1.96

0.83

Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.7

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

522.2

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.25

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.18

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,690.1

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sorabh Gupta

Director

Praveen Singh

Independent Director

Mohd Arshad Suhail Siddiqui

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aneesh Jain

Independent Director

Ajay Goyal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd

Summary

Dhampure Specialty Sugars Limited, incorporated in 1992, is a leading manufacturer, processor, dealers, sellers, importers and exporters of sugar product of every kind and description including inverted sugar, raw sugar, gur, khandsari, processed or manufactured by use of any of the products, bye products wastes or scraps of sugar mills either with or without conjunction or mixture of any other material, article or thing.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of sugar. The Companys range of products include Demerara Sugar, Icing Sugar, Jaggery (Gur), muscovado sugars, coffee sugar, turbinado sugar, golden syrup, cane syrup and treacle. It markets its packaged sugar under DHAMPURE brand. The Company has got into extensive research and development for developing new products to find solutions to practical problems in manufacturing, handling, market research, market development and various related activities. The objective behind is to manufacture high value specialized products to cater the needs of customers.
Company FAQs

What is the Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd share price today?

The Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹118.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd is ₹93.91 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd is 96.41 and 3.80 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd is ₹75.72 and ₹142 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd?

Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.89%, 3 Years at 46.06%, 1 Year at 28.71%, 6 Month at 27.92%, 3 Month at 32.50% and 1 Month at -4.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.27 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 43.73 %

