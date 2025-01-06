Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.73
0.27
0.18
0.79
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.19
-0.11
-0.09
Tax paid
-0.23
-0.84
-0.09
-0.32
Working capital
-0.16
0.76
-1.38
1.95
Other operating items
Operating
1.12
0
-1.41
2.31
Capital expenditure
2.25
8.09
0.4
-7.81
Free cash flow
3.37
8.08
-1.01
-5.49
Equity raised
26.7
27.43
26.18
24.6
Investing
2.39
0.36
-4.04
0.21
Financing
7.32
2.72
0
-0.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
39.78
38.59
21.13
19.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.