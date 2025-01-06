iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.73

0.27

0.18

0.79

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.19

-0.11

-0.09

Tax paid

-0.23

-0.84

-0.09

-0.32

Working capital

-0.16

0.76

-1.38

1.95

Other operating items

Operating

1.12

0

-1.41

2.31

Capital expenditure

2.25

8.09

0.4

-7.81

Free cash flow

3.37

8.08

-1.01

-5.49

Equity raised

26.7

27.43

26.18

24.6

Investing

2.39

0.36

-4.04

0.21

Financing

7.32

2.72

0

-0.31

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

39.78

38.59

21.13

19.01

