|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.11
7.48
8.43
22.93
yoy growth (%)
35.15
-11.32
-63.2
-25.15
Raw materials
-5.97
-4.29
-5.89
-20.03
As % of sales
59.02
57.43
69.81
87.36
Employee costs
-1.62
-1.38
-1.23
-1.08
As % of sales
16.07
18.48
14.62
4.75
Other costs
-2.24
-1.72
-1.29
-1.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.17
23.09
15.31
4.77
Operating profit
0.27
0.07
0.02
0.71
OPM
2.71
0.98
0.24
3.1
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.19
-0.11
-0.09
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
-0.04
Other income
1.68
0.41
0.31
0.22
Profit before tax
1.73
0.27
0.18
0.79
Taxes
-0.23
-0.84
-0.09
-0.32
Tax rate
-13.61
-306.52
-52.48
-40.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.49
-0.57
0.08
0.46
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.49
-0.57
0.08
0.46
yoy growth (%)
-362.62
-765.73
-81.66
300.48
NPM
14.81
-7.62
1.01
2.03
