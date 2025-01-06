iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

117
(-1.18%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.11

7.48

8.43

22.93

yoy growth (%)

35.15

-11.32

-63.2

-25.15

Raw materials

-5.97

-4.29

-5.89

-20.03

As % of sales

59.02

57.43

69.81

87.36

Employee costs

-1.62

-1.38

-1.23

-1.08

As % of sales

16.07

18.48

14.62

4.75

Other costs

-2.24

-1.72

-1.29

-1.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.17

23.09

15.31

4.77

Operating profit

0.27

0.07

0.02

0.71

OPM

2.71

0.98

0.24

3.1

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.19

-0.11

-0.09

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

-0.04

Other income

1.68

0.41

0.31

0.22

Profit before tax

1.73

0.27

0.18

0.79

Taxes

-0.23

-0.84

-0.09

-0.32

Tax rate

-13.61

-306.52

-52.48

-40.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.49

-0.57

0.08

0.46

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.49

-0.57

0.08

0.46

yoy growth (%)

-362.62

-765.73

-81.66

300.48

NPM

14.81

-7.62

1.01

2.03

