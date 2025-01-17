Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
111.48
-12.91
-62.81
-24.61
Op profit growth
243.2
727.82
-98.92
60.39
EBIT growth
197.95
-6.09
-51.47
106.55
Net profit growth
-760
-171.69
-53.85
96.12
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.39
0.86
0.09
3.11
EBIT margin
11.95
8.48
7.87
6.03
Net profit margin
10.26
-3.28
3.99
3.22
RoCE
6.03
2.48
3.21
6.43
RoNW
1.73
-0.27
0.4
0.92
RoA
1.29
-0.24
0.4
0.85
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.05
-0.31
0.45
1.03
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.67
-0.63
0.21
0.8
Book value per share
30.46
28.41
28.47
28.52
Valuation ratios
P/E
11.41
-32.16
28
17.13
P/CEPS
13.93
-15.7
58.45
21.92
P/B
0.76
0.35
0.44
0.61
EV/EBIDTA
12.26
16.3
10.52
7.73
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-13.62
-139.73
-21.68
-32.69
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
46.23
83.64
112.76
39.4
Inventory days
49.23
81.69
79.42
21.08
Creditor days
-36.95
-64.93
-87.36
-21.51
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-172.79
-41.3
-2.84
-4.83
Net debt / equity
0.34
0.29
-0.02
-0.02
Net debt / op. profit
37.32
103.11
-61.7
-0.81
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.45
-57.43
-70.28
-87.29
Employee costs
-12.91
-18.48
-14.36
-4.71
Other costs
-30.22
-23.21
-15.26
-4.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.