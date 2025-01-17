iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd Key Ratios

114.1
(0.31%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:46:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

111.48

-12.91

-62.81

-24.61

Op profit growth

243.2

727.82

-98.92

60.39

EBIT growth

197.95

-6.09

-51.47

106.55

Net profit growth

-760

-171.69

-53.85

96.12

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.39

0.86

0.09

3.11

EBIT margin

11.95

8.48

7.87

6.03

Net profit margin

10.26

-3.28

3.99

3.22

RoCE

6.03

2.48

3.21

6.43

RoNW

1.73

-0.27

0.4

0.92

RoA

1.29

-0.24

0.4

0.85

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.05

-0.31

0.45

1.03

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.67

-0.63

0.21

0.8

Book value per share

30.46

28.41

28.47

28.52

Valuation ratios

P/E

11.41

-32.16

28

17.13

P/CEPS

13.93

-15.7

58.45

21.92

P/B

0.76

0.35

0.44

0.61

EV/EBIDTA

12.26

16.3

10.52

7.73

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-13.62

-139.73

-21.68

-32.69

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

46.23

83.64

112.76

39.4

Inventory days

49.23

81.69

79.42

21.08

Creditor days

-36.95

-64.93

-87.36

-21.51

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-172.79

-41.3

-2.84

-4.83

Net debt / equity

0.34

0.29

-0.02

-0.02

Net debt / op. profit

37.32

103.11

-61.7

-0.81

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-55.45

-57.43

-70.28

-87.29

Employee costs

-12.91

-18.48

-14.36

-4.71

Other costs

-30.22

-23.21

-15.26

-4.87

