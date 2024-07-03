Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
20.72
16.06
18.24
10.21
5.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.72
16.06
18.24
10.21
5.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0.03
0
0.03
0.36
Total Income
20.8
16.09
18.24
10.24
6.3
Total Expenditure
18.23
15.39
16.77
8.09
5.88
PBIDT
2.57
0.7
1.48
2.15
0.42
Interest
0.01
0
0
0.02
0.01
PBDT
2.56
0.7
1.47
2.13
0.4
Depreciation
0.25
0.24
0.22
0.35
0.13
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.6
0.18
0.29
0.73
-0.14
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.72
0.27
0.96
1.04
0.2
Minority Interest After NP
0.01
0
0.02
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.71
0.27
0.94
1.04
0.2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-0.09
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.71
0.27
0.94
1.04
0.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.17
0.35
1.21
1.32
0.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.93
7.93
7.93
7.93
7.93
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.4
4.35
8.11
21.05
7.08
PBDTM(%)
12.35
4.35
8.05
20.86
6.74
PATM(%)
8.3
1.68
5.26
10.18
3.37
