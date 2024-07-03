iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd Nine Monthly Results

110.45
(-4.16%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

20.72

16.06

18.24

10.21

5.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.72

16.06

18.24

10.21

5.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0.03

0

0.03

0.36

Total Income

20.8

16.09

18.24

10.24

6.3

Total Expenditure

18.23

15.39

16.77

8.09

5.88

PBIDT

2.57

0.7

1.48

2.15

0.42

Interest

0.01

0

0

0.02

0.01

PBDT

2.56

0.7

1.47

2.13

0.4

Depreciation

0.25

0.24

0.22

0.35

0.13

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.6

0.18

0.29

0.73

-0.14

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.72

0.27

0.96

1.04

0.2

Minority Interest After NP

0.01

0

0.02

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.71

0.27

0.94

1.04

0.2

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-0.09

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.71

0.27

0.94

1.04

0.29

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.17

0.35

1.21

1.32

0.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.93

7.93

7.93

7.93

7.93

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.4

4.35

8.11

21.05

7.08

PBDTM(%)

12.35

4.35

8.05

20.86

6.74

PATM(%)

8.3

1.68

5.26

10.18

3.37

