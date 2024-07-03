iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd Quarterly Results

114
(-3.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

8.42

7.02

8.51

8.54

7.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.42

7.02

8.51

8.54

7.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.25

0.09

0.34

0.05

0.02

Total Income

8.67

7.1

8.85

8.59

7.61

Total Expenditure

6.63

6.3

10.33

7.77

5.98

PBIDT

2.03

0.8

-1.48

0.82

1.63

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

2.03

0.8

-1.48

0.82

1.63

Depreciation

0.52

0.08

0.08

0.08

0.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.42

0.17

-0.76

0.19

0.4

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.1

0.56

-0.8

0.54

1.15

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-0.01

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.1

0.56

-0.79

0.54

1.15

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-0.06

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.1

0.56

-0.73

0.54

1.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.39

0.7

-0.99

0.68

1.45

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.93

7.93

7.93

7.93

7.93

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

24.1

11.39

-17.39

9.6

21.44

PBDTM(%)

24.1

11.39

-17.39

9.6

21.44

PATM(%)

13.06

7.97

-9.4

6.32

15.13

