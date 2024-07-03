Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
8.42
7.02
8.51
8.54
7.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.42
7.02
8.51
8.54
7.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.25
0.09
0.34
0.05
0.02
Total Income
8.67
7.1
8.85
8.59
7.61
Total Expenditure
6.63
6.3
10.33
7.77
5.98
PBIDT
2.03
0.8
-1.48
0.82
1.63
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
2.03
0.8
-1.48
0.82
1.63
Depreciation
0.52
0.08
0.08
0.08
0.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.42
0.17
-0.76
0.19
0.4
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.1
0.56
-0.8
0.54
1.15
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-0.01
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.1
0.56
-0.79
0.54
1.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-0.06
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.1
0.56
-0.73
0.54
1.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.39
0.7
-0.99
0.68
1.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.93
7.93
7.93
7.93
7.93
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
24.1
11.39
-17.39
9.6
21.44
PBDTM(%)
24.1
11.39
-17.39
9.6
21.44
PATM(%)
13.06
7.97
-9.4
6.32
15.13
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.