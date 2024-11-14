Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

DHAMPURE SPECIALITY SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 kindly note that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th day of November 2024 at 24 School Lane Near World Trade Centre Delhi-110001 inter alia to consider and approve the Un Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended as on 30th September 2024 at the recommendation of the Audit Committee which will consider and Review the Financial Results in the meeting schedule to be held on the same day prior to the Board Meeting. Further to our notice dated 30th September 2024 the Trading Window for dealing the securities of the Company will remain closed for all the Designated Persons of the company till 48 (Forty-Eight) Hours from the date of Declaration of Financial Results. 1. Considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Yearly ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor i.e., M/s JLN US & Co., Chartered Accountant, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended); (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

DHAMPURE SPECIALITY SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the notice of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. To Consider and approve appointment of Mrs. Uma Verma as a Scrutinizer to scrutinize the voting during the AGM and remote e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner. 3. To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Result along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ending on 30th June 2024. 4. Any Other Matter with the permission of Board 1. Considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor i.e., M/s JLN US & Co., Chartered Accountant, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended); 2. Considered and approved the Boards Report of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024; 3. Convening of the 32nd AGM of the Company on Monday, 23rd September, 2024 at 01:30 P.M. (IST) through Physical Mode. The notice of 32nd AGM will be submitted later in due course of time separately. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

DHAMPURE SPECIALITY SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the notice of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. To Consider and approve appointment of Mrs. Uma Verma as a Scrutiniser to scrutinise the voting during the AGM and remote e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner. The Board Meeting to be held on 27/06/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/06/2024)

DHAMPURE SPECIALITY SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other relevant Regulation if any of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 kindly note that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th day of May 2024 at 24 School Lane Near World Trade CenterDelhi-110001 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended as on 31st March 2024 at the recommendation of the Audit Committee which will consider and Review the Financial Results in the meeting schedule to be held on the same day prior to the Board Meeting. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Results for the quarter and year ended 31st march , 2024 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and Year ended March , 31, 2024 along with the Audit Report issued by Statutory Auditor i.e. M/s JLN US & Co., Chartered Accountants, for the quarter and Year ended 31 March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

DHAMPURE SPECIALITY SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of Warrants to the Promoter and Promoter Group. Allotment of Warrants convertible into Equity Shares to the Promoter & Promoter Group on Preferential Basis (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/04/2024)

DHAMPURE SPECIALITY SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other relevant Regulation if any of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 kindly note that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14thday of February 2024 at 24 School Lane Near World Trade CenterDelhi-110001 inter alia to consider and approve the Un Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended as on 31st December 2023 at the recommendation of the Audit Committee which will consider and Review the Financial Results in the meeting schedule to be held on the same day of the Board Meeting. Further to our notice dated 30th December 2023 the Trading Window for dealing the securities of the Company will remain closed for all the Designated Persons of the company till 48 (Forty Eight) Hours from the dated of Declaration of Financial Results for quarter ended 31st December 2023. Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Month Ended 31ST DECEMBER , 2023 Along with Limited Review Report Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and Nine Month ended December , 31, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor i.e. M/s JLN US & Co., Chartered Accountants, for the quarter and Nine Month ended 31 December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024) With Reference to the email dated 29 February ,2024 regarding the Financials Results not Signed by Managing Director for the Quarter Ended 31st December , 2023 . We hereby please to inform stock exchange that we are filling rectified Financials results for the Quarter ended 31st December , 2023 as suggested by you. we further inform you that there is no change in Financial Results of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.03.2024)

