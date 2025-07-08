iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up Share Price Live

75.7
(0%)
May 7, 2021|04:00:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open79.7
  • Day's High79.8
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low75.4
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)102.78
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1.1
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)68.06
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

79.7

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

102.78

Day's High

79.8

Day's Low

75.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

1.1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

68.06

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up Corporate Action

No Record Found

Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:09 AM
No Record Found
Share Price

Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.65

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,018.3

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.85

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,882

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

M-62 & 63 First Floor,

Connaught Place,

New Delhi - 110001

Tel: 91-11-6681199

Website: http://www.dhani.com

Email: helpdesk@indiabulls.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up

Company FAQs

What is the Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up share price today?

The Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹75.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up is ₹68.06 Cr. as of 07 May ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up is 0 and 72.50 as of 07 May ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 07 May ‘21

What is the CAGR of Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up?

Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -35.17%, 6 Month at -27.77%, 3 Month at -16.19% and 1 Month at -9.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up?

The shareholding pattern of Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.