To the members of Dhani Services Limited

Report on the audit of the standalone financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Dhani Services Limited (hereinafter referred as "the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2023, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of cash flow and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred as "the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended (hereinafter referred as "Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31 March 2023, and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (hereinafter referred as "SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of matter

We draw attention to the note 42 of the accompanying Statement regarding the requirement of obtaining the Certificate of registration (CoR) for the Company from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) under the Category of Core Investment Company (CIC). The management is of the view that basis their present business operations and applicable financial criteria, the Company qualifies to fall under the category of an unregistered CIC and has written to RBI for their view in this regard, response to which is awaited. The management is further of the view that the possible non-compliance with such requirement is not expected to have material impact on the accompanying Statement.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter of emphasis.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the standalone financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the Boards report and management discussion and analysis included in the annual report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors responsibilities for the standalone financial statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

A. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

B. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

C. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

D. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

E. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters, if any, that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the central government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act and based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, we report that in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2023 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - refer note 37 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2023.

iii. There has been delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company as follows:

Account Name Amount Rs. Axis Bank 915020051526884 Interim divi 15-16 -III 9,94,484

iv. Reporting on rule 11(e):

(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as stated in note no. 50(i), no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as stated in note no. 50(ii), no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. During the previous year, the Company has not declared/paid dividend. Accordingly, reporting under section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

vi. Proviso to rule 3(1) of the companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the company with effect from 1 April 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2023.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading, "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date)0

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) During the year, the Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management at regular intervals based on the programme of verification in a phased manner which in our opinion is reasonable. No material discrepancies were noticed during such physical verification conducted by the Company during the year.

(c) The company does not hold any immovable properties. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(i)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has neither revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) nor intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(ii) (a) The Company does not hold any inventory. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) During the year, the Company has made investments in to certain companies and has granted intercompany loans however has not provided any guarantee or security to companies/ other parties. Requisite information is stated below. The Company has not granted any loans, or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to parties other than subsidiary, joint venture and associate.

(a) During the year, the Company has granted intercompany loans to its subsidiaries as stated below:

Loans (Intercorporate deposits) Particulars Provided during the year Balance outstanding as at 31 Mar 2023 Aggregate amount during the year - Subsidiaries Rs. 78,344.44 Lakhs Rs. 1,38,404.41 Lakhs excluding interest.

(b) We are of the opinion that investment made and the terms and conditions of the grant of intercompany loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(c) In the case of intercompany loans, the repayment period of principal and repayment of interest has been stipulated however repayment schedule of principal has not been stipulated. Receipts of interest have been regular during the year.

(d) There is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of intercompany loans given. Accordingly, the reporting under para 3(iii)(d) is not applicable.

(e) Apart from the intercompany loans, there is no loan which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties (Refer note 44).

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) The Company has complied with provisions of section 185 and section 186 of the Act.

(v) The Company has not accepted deposits or deemed deposits to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under, are applicable. Accordingly, reporting under para 3(v) is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Act, for the business activities carried out by the Company. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and any other statutory dues, as applicable, to the appropriate authorities. Based on the verification carried out by us on test basis, there are no arrears of statutory dues outstanding as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date, they became payable.

(b) The dues outstanding in respect of income-tax on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Nature of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (in lakhs) Amount paid under protest (Rs. in Lakh) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 33.02 6.56 AY 2012-13 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 4.21 0.83 AY 2013-14 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 43.33 7.58 AY 2014-15 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 40.66 8.13 AY 2015-16 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 67.17 13.43 AY 2017-18 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 17.37 3.43 AY 2013-14 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2,524.48 NIL AY 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

(viii) There are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, reporting under para 3(viii) is not applicable.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Accordingly, reporting under para 3(ix)(a) is not applicable.

(b) The company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. Accordingly, reporting under para 3(ix)(b) is not applicable.

(c) The term loans availed by the Company during the year, were applied by the Company for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) Funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes. Accordingly, reporting under para 3(ix)(d) is not applicable.

(e) We report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting under para 3(ix)(e) is not applicable.

(f) We report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, reporting under para 3(ix)(f) is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting on para 3(x)(a) is not applicable.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(x)(b) is not applicable.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or any material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) During the year, we have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

(xiii) All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, wherever applicable, and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable IND AS.

(xiv) (a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued during the year and pertaining to the year under audit.

(xv) The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(xv) of the order is not applicable.

(xvi) Our comments below to be read with our emphasis of matter w.r.t. requirement of obtaining the Certificate of Registration (CoR) for the Company from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI):

a) The Company has not been registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b) The company has conducted Non-Banking Financial activities however is not required to be registered with RBI.

c) The company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India however is not required to be registered with RBI.

d) The group does not have CIC as part of the group. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash loss in the current financial year and incurred cash loss in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There is no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects required a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub section (5) of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(xx)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the company has not transferred unspent amount to a special account, within a period of thirty days from the end of the financial year in compliance with section 135(6) of the said Act, as follows:

Relevant Financial year Amount unspent on Corporate Social Responsibility activities for "Ongoing Projects" Amount Transferred to Special Account within 30 days from the end of the Financial Year Amount Transferred after the due date Date of transfer 2022-23 Rs. 41,81,000 - Rs. 41,81,000 2 May 2023

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2 (F) under the heading, "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report on even date:

Report on the Internal Financial Controls [under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")]

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Dhani Services Limited (hereinafter referred as "the Company") as of 31 March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2023, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (hereinafter referred as "the guidance note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (hereinafter referred as "ICAI").

Managements and Board of Directors responsibility for internal financial controls

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the guidance note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the guidance note and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.