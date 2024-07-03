iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhani Services Ltd Share Price

108
(-0.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:06 AM

  • Open108
  • Day's High108
  • 52 Wk High109.88
  • Prev. Close108.29
  • Day's Low108
  • 52 Wk Low 33.25
  • Turnover (lac)48.96
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value94.97
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,514.92
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Dhani Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

108

Prev. Close

108.29

Turnover(Lac.)

48.96

Day's High

108

Day's Low

108

52 Week's High

109.88

52 Week's Low

33.25

Book Value

94.97

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,514.92

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dhani Services Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Dhani Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dhani Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:32 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.13%

Non-Promoter- 20.75%

Institutions: 20.75%

Non-Institutions: 45.26%

Custodian: 4.85%

Share Price

Dhani Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

121.64

121.64

-340.09

-276.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,633.59

5,647.16

6,143.29

5,320.92

Net Worth

5,755.23

5,768.8

5,803.2

5,044.81

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

311.48

38.12

130.92

306.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

422.85

608.53

1,434.44

1,311.02

2,914.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

422.85

608.53

1,434.44

1,311.02

2,914.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

56.49

131.2

30.98

52.44

4.07

Dhani Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dhani Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CEO

Divyesh B Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ram Mehar Garg

Executive Chairman

Gurbans Singh

Independent Director

Swati Jain

Non Executive Director

AMIT AJIT GANDHI

Independent Director

Prem Prakash Mirdha

Independent Director

Aishwarya Katoch

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dhani Services Ltd

Summary

Indiabulls Ventures Limited (IVL), erstwhile Indiabulls Securities Limited, is one of Indias leading capital market companies providing securities and derivative broking services. The company is registered with SEBI as Stock Broker, Depository Participant, Research Analyst and Merchant Banker in Category I. Commodities services are being provided through Indiabulls Commodities Limited, a subsidiary of the company. Indiabulls Ventures Limited was the first company to be assigned the BQ-1 grading by CRISIL, which is the highest broker quality grading, and is a reflection of the financial stability, strong fundamentals, and stringent risk management controls that the company possesses. The company pioneered the on-line trading platform in the country. It has a client base in excess of 6 lacs+ with 900+ direct sales across 18+ cities providing investment solutions to retail investors across asset classes. Through its subsidiary, the company is also engaged in the marketing of non-discretionary wealth management products. The companys realty distribution business is conducted under Indiabulls Distribution Services Limited. IVL Finance Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of Indiabulls Ventures Limited (IVL), is into the consumer finance business. IVL has diversified and entered into the Asset Reconstruction Business (ARC) under its wholly owned subsidiary, Indiabulls Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd (ARC).Indiabulls Securities Ltd was incorporated on June 9, 1995 as a private limited company with t
Company FAQs

What is the Dhani Services Ltd share price today?

The Dhani Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹108 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhani Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhani Services Ltd is ₹6514.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhani Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhani Services Ltd is 0 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhani Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhani Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhani Services Ltd is ₹33.25 and ₹109.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dhani Services Ltd?

Dhani Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -12.21%, 3 Years at -12.39%, 1 Year at 178.38%, 6 Month at 87.78%, 3 Month at 111.92% and 1 Month at 37.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhani Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhani Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 29.13 %
Institutions - 20.76 %
Public - 45.26 %

