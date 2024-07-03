SectorFinance
Open₹108
Prev. Close₹108.29
Turnover(Lac.)₹48.96
Day's High₹108
Day's Low₹108
52 Week's High₹109.88
52 Week's Low₹33.25
Book Value₹94.97
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,514.92
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
121.64
121.64
-340.09
-276.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,633.59
5,647.16
6,143.29
5,320.92
Net Worth
5,755.23
5,768.8
5,803.2
5,044.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
311.48
38.12
130.92
306.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
422.85
608.53
1,434.44
1,311.02
2,914.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
422.85
608.53
1,434.44
1,311.02
2,914.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
56.49
131.2
30.98
52.44
4.07
Executive Director & CEO
Divyesh B Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ram Mehar Garg
Executive Chairman
Gurbans Singh
Independent Director
Swati Jain
Non Executive Director
AMIT AJIT GANDHI
Independent Director
Prem Prakash Mirdha
Independent Director
Aishwarya Katoch
Indiabulls Ventures Limited (IVL), erstwhile Indiabulls Securities Limited, is one of Indias leading capital market companies providing securities and derivative broking services. The company is registered with SEBI as Stock Broker, Depository Participant, Research Analyst and Merchant Banker in Category I. Commodities services are being provided through Indiabulls Commodities Limited, a subsidiary of the company. Indiabulls Ventures Limited was the first company to be assigned the BQ-1 grading by CRISIL, which is the highest broker quality grading, and is a reflection of the financial stability, strong fundamentals, and stringent risk management controls that the company possesses. The company pioneered the on-line trading platform in the country. It has a client base in excess of 6 lacs+ with 900+ direct sales across 18+ cities providing investment solutions to retail investors across asset classes. Through its subsidiary, the company is also engaged in the marketing of non-discretionary wealth management products. The companys realty distribution business is conducted under Indiabulls Distribution Services Limited. IVL Finance Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of Indiabulls Ventures Limited (IVL), is into the consumer finance business. IVL has diversified and entered into the Asset Reconstruction Business (ARC) under its wholly owned subsidiary, Indiabulls Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd (ARC).Indiabulls Securities Ltd was incorporated on June 9, 1995 as a private limited company with t
The Dhani Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹108 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhani Services Ltd is ₹6514.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dhani Services Ltd is 0 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhani Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhani Services Ltd is ₹33.25 and ₹109.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dhani Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -12.21%, 3 Years at -12.39%, 1 Year at 178.38%, 6 Month at 87.78%, 3 Month at 111.92% and 1 Month at 37.15%.
