Summary

Indiabulls Ventures Limited (IVL), erstwhile Indiabulls Securities Limited, is one of Indias leading capital market companies providing securities and derivative broking services. The company is registered with SEBI as Stock Broker, Depository Participant, Research Analyst and Merchant Banker in Category I. Commodities services are being provided through Indiabulls Commodities Limited, a subsidiary of the company. Indiabulls Ventures Limited was the first company to be assigned the BQ-1 grading by CRISIL, which is the highest broker quality grading, and is a reflection of the financial stability, strong fundamentals, and stringent risk management controls that the company possesses. The company pioneered the on-line trading platform in the country. It has a client base in excess of 6 lacs+ with 900+ direct sales across 18+ cities providing investment solutions to retail investors across asset classes. Through its subsidiary, the company is also engaged in the marketing of non-discretionary wealth management products. The companys realty distribution business is conducted under Indiabulls Distribution Services Limited. IVL Finance Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of Indiabulls Ventures Limited (IVL), is into the consumer finance business. IVL has diversified and entered into the Asset Reconstruction Business (ARC) under its wholly owned subsidiary, Indiabulls Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd (ARC).Indiabulls Securities Ltd was incorporated on June 9, 1995 as a private limited company with t

Read More