Dhani Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
305.29
524.24
1,128.98
1,071.58
2,286.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
305.29
524.24
1,128.98
1,071.58
2,286.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
39.72
101.27
13.85
54.96
3.19
Total Income
345.01
625.51
1,142.83
1,126.54
2,289.71
Total Expenditure
483.9
691.71
1,531.3
677.36
1,106.39
PBIDT
-138.9
-66.2
-388.47
449.19
1,183.32
Interest
72.44
136.07
213.26
390.19
629.39
PBDT
-211.33
-202.27
-601.73
59
553.94
Depreciation
48.29
73.73
67.54
76.66
84.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-1.64
7.97
14.6
116.21
82.61
Deferred Tax
30.94
-0.3
-67.89
-68.39
26.61
Reported Profit After Tax
-288.93
-283.67
-615.98
-65.47
360.49
Minority Interest After NP
0.76
-0.14
2.17
-4.92
22.53
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-289.69
-283.53
-618.15
-60.55
337.96
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-289.69
-283.53
-618.15
-60.55
337.96
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.01
-4.92
-11.13
-1.13
5.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
121.64
121.64
114.54
114.54
114.88
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-45.49
-12.62
-34.4
41.91
51.75
PBDTM(%)
-69.22
-38.58
-53.29
5.5
24.22
PATM(%)
-94.64
-54.11
-54.56
-6.1
15.76
