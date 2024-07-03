iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhani Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

102.29
(-3.93%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

305.29

524.24

1,128.98

1,071.58

2,286.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

305.29

524.24

1,128.98

1,071.58

2,286.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

39.72

101.27

13.85

54.96

3.19

Total Income

345.01

625.51

1,142.83

1,126.54

2,289.71

Total Expenditure

483.9

691.71

1,531.3

677.36

1,106.39

PBIDT

-138.9

-66.2

-388.47

449.19

1,183.32

Interest

72.44

136.07

213.26

390.19

629.39

PBDT

-211.33

-202.27

-601.73

59

553.94

Depreciation

48.29

73.73

67.54

76.66

84.23

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-1.64

7.97

14.6

116.21

82.61

Deferred Tax

30.94

-0.3

-67.89

-68.39

26.61

Reported Profit After Tax

-288.93

-283.67

-615.98

-65.47

360.49

Minority Interest After NP

0.76

-0.14

2.17

-4.92

22.53

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-289.69

-283.53

-618.15

-60.55

337.96

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-289.69

-283.53

-618.15

-60.55

337.96

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.01

-4.92

-11.13

-1.13

5.63

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

121.64

121.64

114.54

114.54

114.88

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-45.49

-12.62

-34.4

41.91

51.75

PBDTM(%)

-69.22

-38.58

-53.29

5.5

24.22

PATM(%)

-94.64

-54.11

-54.56

-6.1

15.76

Dhani Services: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhani Services Ltd

