Dhani Services Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
102.63
107.37
117.56
87.11
98.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
102.63
107.37
117.56
87.11
98.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.6
21.55
16.77
20.43
14.21
Total Income
113.24
128.92
134.33
107.54
112.78
Total Expenditure
79.58
165.66
174.02
157.88
162.24
PBIDT
33.65
-36.75
-39.69
-50.34
-49.46
Interest
17.38
18.31
20.74
22.48
24.24
PBDT
16.27
-55.06
-60.43
-72.82
-73.69
Depreciation
5.99
12.84
14.45
14.3
15.75
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.88
8.92
-0.54
2.22
-3.96
Deferred Tax
0.2
6.53
10.67
0.13
19.46
Reported Profit After Tax
4.19
-83.35
-85.01
-89.46
-104.94
Minority Interest After NP
-11.72
-0.78
0.5
-0.05
0.55
Net Profit after Minority Interest
15.91
-82.57
-85.51
-89.41
-105.49
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
15.91
-82.57
-85.51
-89.41
-105.49
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.28
-1.43
-1.48
-1.55
-1.81
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
121.64
121.64
121.64
121.64
121.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
32.78
-34.22
-33.76
-57.78
-50.17
PBDTM(%)
15.85
-51.28
-51.4
-83.59
-74.75
PATM(%)
4.08
-77.62
-72.31
-102.69
-106.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.