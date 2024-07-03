iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dhani Services Ltd Quarterly Results

106.47
(5.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

102.63

107.37

117.56

87.11

98.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

102.63

107.37

117.56

87.11

98.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.6

21.55

16.77

20.43

14.21

Total Income

113.24

128.92

134.33

107.54

112.78

Total Expenditure

79.58

165.66

174.02

157.88

162.24

PBIDT

33.65

-36.75

-39.69

-50.34

-49.46

Interest

17.38

18.31

20.74

22.48

24.24

PBDT

16.27

-55.06

-60.43

-72.82

-73.69

Depreciation

5.99

12.84

14.45

14.3

15.75

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

5.88

8.92

-0.54

2.22

-3.96

Deferred Tax

0.2

6.53

10.67

0.13

19.46

Reported Profit After Tax

4.19

-83.35

-85.01

-89.46

-104.94

Minority Interest After NP

-11.72

-0.78

0.5

-0.05

0.55

Net Profit after Minority Interest

15.91

-82.57

-85.51

-89.41

-105.49

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

15.91

-82.57

-85.51

-89.41

-105.49

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.28

-1.43

-1.48

-1.55

-1.81

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

121.64

121.64

121.64

121.64

121.64

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

32.78

-34.22

-33.76

-57.78

-50.17

PBDTM(%)

15.85

-51.28

-51.4

-83.59

-74.75

PATM(%)

4.08

-77.62

-72.31

-102.69

-106.45

Dhani Services: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhani Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.