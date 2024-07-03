Dhani Services Ltd Summary

Indiabulls Ventures Limited (IVL), erstwhile Indiabulls Securities Limited, is one of Indias leading capital market companies providing securities and derivative broking services. The company is registered with SEBI as Stock Broker, Depository Participant, Research Analyst and Merchant Banker in Category I. Commodities services are being provided through Indiabulls Commodities Limited, a subsidiary of the company. Indiabulls Ventures Limited was the first company to be assigned the BQ-1 grading by CRISIL, which is the highest broker quality grading, and is a reflection of the financial stability, strong fundamentals, and stringent risk management controls that the company possesses. The company pioneered the on-line trading platform in the country. It has a client base in excess of 6 lacs+ with 900+ direct sales across 18+ cities providing investment solutions to retail investors across asset classes. Through its subsidiary, the company is also engaged in the marketing of non-discretionary wealth management products. The companys realty distribution business is conducted under Indiabulls Distribution Services Limited. IVL Finance Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of Indiabulls Ventures Limited (IVL), is into the consumer finance business. IVL has diversified and entered into the Asset Reconstruction Business (ARC) under its wholly owned subsidiary, Indiabulls Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd (ARC).Indiabulls Securities Ltd was incorporated on June 9, 1995 as a private limited company with the name GPF Securities Pvt Ltd. The name of the company was changed to Orbis Securities Pvt Ltd on December 15, 1995 to change the profile of the company and subsequently due to the conversion of the company into a public limited company, the name was further changed to Orbis Securities Ltd on January 5, 2004. The name of the company was again changed to Indiabulls Securities Ltd on February 16, 2004 so as to capitalize on the brand image of the term Indiabulls in the company name.During the year 2007-08, pursuant to a court approved composite scheme of arrangement inter-alia between the company, Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd and Indiabulls Credit Services Ltd and their respective shareholders and creditors, the securities broking and advisory business of Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd comprising of business providing advisory business with respect to risk management, equity analysis and securities data management, securities brokerage including equities, wholesale debt, futures and options, depository services, research services, mutual fund and IPO distribution its clients which Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd carries on by itself and through their subsidiaries including the company, a registered member of the BSE and NSE and Indiabulls Commodities Pvt Ltd which is a member of National Commodities Derivatives Exchange of India and Multi Commodity Exchange and operates the business of an intermediary for trading in securities and derivatives was transferred by the way of de-merger and vested with the company.The de-merger of Indiabulls Securities Ltd was effective form December 24, 2007. As per the scheme, every shareholder of Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd as on January 8, 2007, received a share of Indiabulls Securities Ltd. In January 9, 2008, the company incorporated Devata Tradelink Ltd as a subsidiary company.The equity shares of the company were listed on National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd with effect from April 2, 2008 and GDRs were listed on Luxembourg Stock Exchange with effect from July 16, 2008. During the year 2008-09, the company formed wholly owned subsidiary company namely Indiabulls Brokerage Ltd.During the year 2009-10, the company formed a wholly owned subsidiary company, namely, Indiabulls Distribution Services Ltd. They opened 58,224 new equity trading accounts during the year. Also, they added 8,612 new trading accounts for commodities during the year. In December 2009, they created a full fledged division for institutional sales.The Board of Directors of Indiabulls Securities at its meeting held on 21 October 2013, in order to augment the networth of the company and the capital required for its business growth, over the next few years, approved the proposal to issue and allot upto an aggregate of 5.82 crore warrants on a preferential allotment basis, convertible into equivalent number of equity shares at a conversion price of Rs 13 per equity share to Mr. Sameer Gehlaut, Mr. Rajiv Rattan and Mr. Saurabh Mittal, promoters of the company, alongwith the entities promoted by them, namely, Orthia Properties Private Limited, Orthia Constructions Private Limited, Inuus Constructions Private Limited, Hespera Constructions Private Limited and to Mr. Divyesh B. Shah, Whole time Director & CEO of the company.On 9 July 2014, the promoters of Indiabulls Group mutually agreed to restructure its various business segments and their inter se responsibilities, among themselves so that each of these business segments, receive their focused and undivided attention. Mr. Sameer Gehlaut, shall continue to control, manage and supervise the businesses of Housing Finance, Real Estate, Securities and Wholesale Trading business segments of the Group, headed by its flagship companies namely Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (IHFL), Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IBREL), Indiabulls Securities Limited (ISL) and Indiabulls Wholesale Services Limited ( IWSL) with Mr. Rajiv Rattan and Mr. Saurabh Mittal having relinquished all their control, management & supervision rights, in the hands of Mr Sameer Gehlaut, in all these companies and segments and have resigned from the office as directors in IHFL & IBREL. Mr Rajiv Rattan and Mr Saurabh Mittal shall not have any rights &/or interests in Indiabulls Brand. On 19 November 2014, Indiabulls Securities announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Indiabulls Distribution Services Limited (IDSL) has acquired 100% of the share capital of India Land and Properties Private Limited for a consideration of Rs 600 crore. India Land and Properties owns a commercial complex of 3 towers with a total constructed area of 2.4 million Sq. ft and leasable area of 2 million Sq.ft. The total land area of the complex is over 10 acres. Currently a portion of the towers are leased to RBS, Kone, Britannia Industries, Ajuba, Covenant, Telebuy, IBoxand others. The park has been designed in compliance to the National Building Codes by the internationally acclaimed Ms. ZAHA HADID, UK, Laureate Pritzker Prize Winner (2004). The building complex is renamed as One Indiabulls Park, Chennai.The name of the company was changed from Indiabulls Securities Limited to Indiabulls Ventures Limited with effect from 12 March 2015.On 14 March 2017, Indiabulls Distribution Services Limited (IDSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Indiabulls Ventures, signed a definitive agreement to sell its 100% shareholding in India Land and Properties Limited (ILPL), at a consideration of Rs 685 crore, to Indiabulls Infrastructure Limited (IIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Indiabulls Real Estate Limited. On 10 May 2017, Indiabulls Ventures allotted an aggregate of 3.88 crore equity shares on preferential allotment basis to Cinnamon Capital Limited, a Category III foreign portfolio investor registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, at an issue price of Rs 58.40 per share.On 6 June 2017, Indiabulls Ventures allotted an aggregate of 4.73 crore equity shares on preferential allotment basis to Tamarind Capital Pte Ltd, a company incorporated in Singapore, at an issue price of Rs 94.70 per equity share.On 7 June 2017, Indiabulls Ventures (IVL) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary IVL Finance Limited would be undertaking consumer finance business. The consumer finance business is expected to significantly add to the consolidated bottom line of IVL going forward.On 25 October 2017, Indiabulls Ventures announced that its wholly owned subsidiary IVL Finance Limited has developed a mobile application for instant personal loan disbursals named the Dhani App based on the unique Aadhar number of the customer, which is linked to the bank account and PAN of the customer. The first of its kind innovative product Dhani App will transform personal loans lending with Aadhar enabling crucial elements such as e-signature, e-payments, online EMI repayment mandates and online customer verification. The Dhani App is being rolled out to all the clients of Indiabulls Ventures Limited to enable them in easy and quick access to personal loans, if they so desire.During the year 2017-18, the Company incorporated new subsidiaries, Indiabulls Consumer Products Limited, Indiabulls Logistics Limited, Indiabulls Infra Resources Limited and Indiabulls Asset Reconstruction Company Limited. Further, in terms of shareholders approval dated July 15, 2016, Indiabulls Distribution Services Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, sold its 100% shareholding in India Land and Properties Limited, for an aggregate consideration of Rs. 685 Crores. The Company launched two major new business initiatives comprising of consumer & MSME lending and asset reconstruction businesses in 2018. It entered into the Asset Reconstruction Business [ARC] during FY 2018 through its wholly owned subsidiary, the Indiabulls Asset Reconstruction Company Limited and acquired total assets of Rs 3.7 billion and made recovery of Rs 938 Million. In 2019, Company launched Shubh which offers discount brokerage to their clients. Juventus Estate Limited, Milky Way Buildcon Limited and Mabon Properties Limited were acquired as new subsidiary companies effective from May 25, 2022.