Dhani Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) and other applicable provisions of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended we wish to inform that for meeting the funding requirements for the Companys upcoming real estate development projects being undertaken by its SPVs a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday December 31 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity and/or any other equity linked or convertible or exchangeable securities or a combination thereof through all or any permissible modes or methods including qualified institutions placement preferential issue or a combination thereof in India or abroad and pricing thereof subject to the approval of the members of the Company and other regulatory and/or statutory approvals as applicable and to approve all ancillary actions in this regard. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors (Board) of Dhani Services Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. December 31, 2024 (which commenced at 3:30 p.m. and concluded at 03:40 p.m.), has, discussed and approved the raising of funds up to an aggregate of INR 406,35,00,000 through issue of upto 4,50,00,000 warrants, convertible into equivalent number of fully paid-up equity shares (Warrants) at an exercise price of INR 90.30 (including a premium of INR 88.30) each equity share (Exercise Price) to Promoter group entities of the Company, in accordance with Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended, the Companies Act, 2013, read with rules made thereunder as amended and subject to receipt of necessary approvals, if and to the extent required. For full details, please refer attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/12/2024)

Dhani Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday November 14 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. We further wish to inform that in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company which had been closed earlier shall remain closed till November 16 2024. Please take the above information on record. Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Dhani Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday August 9 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. We further wish to inform that in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company which had been closed earlier shall remain closed till August 11 2024. Please refer the attachment for further details. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. August 09, 2024 (which was commenced at 3:30 P.M. and concluded at 4:50 P.M.), inter-alia, has: (a) Approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, (b)Recommended to shareholders for re-appointment of Mr. Aishwarya Katoch as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for second consecutive term for a period of 2 years with effect from expiry of his first term on December 31, 2024 up to December 31, 2026, not be liable to retire by rotation. (c)On the recommendation of the Audit Committee, recommended to the shareholders for appointment of M/s. Hem Sandeep & Co., Chartered Accountants, to act as Statutory Auditors of the Company, for a period of three (3) consecutive years Intimation regarding re-appointment of Independent Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Dhani Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday May 17 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. We further wish to inform that in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company which had been closed earlier shall remain closed till May 19 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Dis-closure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose hereto, for your information and record, the Au-dited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of Dhani Services Limited (the Company) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) at its meeting held today i.e. May 17, 2024 (which was commenced at 3:30 P.M. and concluded at 04:50 P.M.), along with requisite information. We also submit herewith Audit Reports dated May 17, 2024, issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company, on the standalone and consolidated financial results, respectively, of the Company, as at and for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which was duly placed before the Board at the aforesaid meeting. Please refer the attachment for further details. Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting held on May 17, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)

