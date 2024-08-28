|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|AGM 25/09/2024 This is to inform that Twenty Ninth Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 2: 30 P.M. through VC /OAVM, in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Please refer the attachment for further details. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024) Proceedings of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company held today are attached. Please refer the attachment for full details. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024) Please find atttached Voting Results in the prescribed format and Scrutnizer Report dated September 26, 2024, on remote e-voting and e-voting at AGM. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)
