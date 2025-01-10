To,

The Members

M/s, Dhanlaxmi Cotex Limited

Report on audit of Standalone Financial Statements Mumbai

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Limited ("the Company") for the year ended March 31, 2024 ("the Statement") and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows, for the year ended, and notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘the financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company, in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Basis for Qualified opinion

During the course of our audit, we have examined that the Companys principal business activity is buying and selling of quoted shares in an active market. In our opinion, the Company fulfills the criteria for qualifying to be registered as Investment NBFC as its Financial assets constitutes more than 50% of its total assets and income from such financial assets constitutes more than 50% of gross income.

Information Other than the financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information obtained at the date of this auditors report is Directors report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information obtained prior to the date of this report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Annual Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these annual financial statements that give a true and fair view of the net profit/loss and other comprehensive income and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the annual financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the annual financial statements, Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statement

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the annual financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these annual financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain the professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the annual financial statements whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of Internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that arc appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion through a separate report on the complete set of financial statements on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the financial statements made by Management and Board of Directors.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the appropriateness of this assumption. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the annual financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the annual financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the annual financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure B;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section

197(16) of the act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 (16) of the act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

a. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection

Fund by the Company

d. A) There were no funds which have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

B) There were no funds which have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity, including foreign entities, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

C) Nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (A) and (B) contain any material mis-statement.

e. The Company has not declared nor paid any dividend during the financial year.

For M/s. Gohel and Associates LLP (Chartered Accountants) UDIN: 24152864BKCGLH2780

Sd/-

Abhay M. Gohel (Partner) FRN: W100162 Mem No: 152864 Place: Mumbai Date: May 13, 2024

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the members of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Limited of even date)

1. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE):

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b. The fixed assets of the Company were physically verified in full by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us and as examined by us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us, we report that the Company does not hold any freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as fixed assets in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

d. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and

Equipment during the year.

e. According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no proceedings initiated against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2. (a) The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Investment in quoted shares in an active market. The Company maintains two separate sets of Register in relation to Purchase and Sales of Shares i.e. Investment Register and Trading Register. All Shares which the Company is holding as at March 31, 2024 under Trading Register constitutes as Inventory at the year end. No Physical Inventory is held by the Company. Therefore, requirement of commenting whether discrepancies are properly dealt in books of accounts is not applicable.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

Therefore, clause (ii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the company.

3. The Company has granted unsecured loans to Companies covered under in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

a. In our opinion, the rate of interest and other terms and conditions on which the loans had been granted to the

Companies listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act were not, prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

b. In the case of the loans granted to the Companies listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act, the borrowers have been regular in the payment of the principal and interest as stipulated.

c. There are no overdue amounts in respect of the loans granted to the Companies listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

4. The Company has not granted any loan or provided any guarantee or security in connection with any loan taken by any parties covered under section 185 of the Act. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act with respect to grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits and accordingly paragraph 3 (v) of the order is not applicable.

6. The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the activities of the company and accordingly paragraph 3 (vi) of the order is not applicable.

7. In respect of statutory dues: According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the company with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues of income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income in the income tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9. Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans / dues to a financial institution/ debenture holder or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any other lender.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

c. The company has not raised funds on a short-term basis. Therefore, clause (xi)(d) of the paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d. The company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Therefore, clauses (ix)(e) and (ix)(f) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

10. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and has not taken any term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x) of the order is not applicable.

According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partly or optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore, clause (x)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the company.

11. During the course of our examination of the books of account and records of the company, carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to information and explanation given to us, we have neither noticed nor have been informed by the management, any incidence of fraud by the company or on the Company.

During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that no whistle-blower complaints were received during the year by the Company.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act. Where applicable, the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. The internal audit reports of the company have been considered by us during the course of our audit.

15. Based upon the audit procedures performed and as per the information and explanations given to us, we report that the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions of the nature as described in section 192 (1) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under this clause will not be applicable.

16. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the

Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and the registration for the same has been obtained by the company.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the financial year.

19. In our opinion and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the board of directors and management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumption, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exist as on the date of audit report indicating that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing as at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet. We however, state that this is not an assurance as to future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will

th get discharged by the company as and when fall due.

20. In our opinion and according to information and explanation provided to us, the Company is not required to incur expenditure on Corporate Social Responsibility under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 in view of losses under section 198 mainly on account of adjustment of losses pertaining to earlier years as per section 198(4)(l) of the Act.

For M/s. Gohel and Associates LLP (Chartered Accountants) UDIN: 24152864BKCGLH2780

Sd/-

Abhay M. Gohel (Partner) FRN: W100162 Mem No: 152864 Place: Mumbai Date: May 13, 2024

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the Members of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Limited of even date)

Report on the internal financial controls over financial reporting under clause (i) of sub section 3 of section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Limited ("the Company") as at March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The board of directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, are sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(i) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(ii) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(iii) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management of override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For, M/s. Gohel & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants FRN: W100162

Sd/-

Abhay M. Gohel Partner Mem No.: 152864

UDIN: 24152864BKCGLH2780 Place: Mumbai Date: May 13, 2024