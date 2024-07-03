SectorFinance
Open₹122.9
Prev. Close₹121.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹122.9
Day's Low₹122.9
52 Week's High₹156
52 Week's Low₹58.11
Book Value₹180.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)59.87
P/E11.47
EPS10.61
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.87
4.87
4.87
4.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.78
44.51
41.38
30.98
Net Worth
71.65
49.38
46.25
35.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.42
-0.27
-0.41
-2.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Mahesh Jhawar
Independent Director
Natwar Nagarmal Agarwal
Director & CFO
Rahul Jhawar
Independent Director
Niyati Ketan Shah
Independent Director
Arpit Sureshkumar Tibrewala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arti Nishant Jain
Non Executive Director
Payal Ankur Bankda
Non Executive Director
Rajni Rajgarhia
Summary
Dhanlaxmi Cotex Limited, a Public Limited Company was listed with Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. The Company got registered with ROC, Maharashtra on dated 19 January, 1987. The Company is mainly engaged into business of Finance and Share Trading activity.The Company is promoted by the well known Dhanlaxmi Group with experience of more than three decades in textiles & investments. Dhanlaxmi Group started 30 years ago with trading in textiles by Mr. Ramautar S. Jhawar. Within few years, the Group set up its own weaving unit, yarn dyeing & a process house with own investment catering to needs of garment exporters. Today its process house is one of the best managed & one of the few profit making units. Group always has expanding business with own funds rather than borrowed funds leading to all its companies being not only debt free but also cash surplus.Group became lender in money market lending money to reputed companies under inter corporate deposits, bills discounting, promoters funding & equity investments in primary & secondary markets.Group diversified in stock broking & acquired membership of BSE & NSE. BSE membership became operational from 28 February, 2000 in M R Share Broking Pvt. Ltd while NSE membership became operational from 9th August 2000.
The Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹122.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd is ₹59.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd is 11.47 and 0.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd is ₹58.11 and ₹156 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.07%, 3 Years at -6.85%, 1 Year at 72.55%, 6 Month at 83.23%, 3 Month at 14.65% and 1 Month at 3.14%.
