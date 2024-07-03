Summary

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Limited, a Public Limited Company was listed with Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. The Company got registered with ROC, Maharashtra on dated 19 January, 1987. The Company is mainly engaged into business of Finance and Share Trading activity.The Company is promoted by the well known Dhanlaxmi Group with experience of more than three decades in textiles & investments. Dhanlaxmi Group started 30 years ago with trading in textiles by Mr. Ramautar S. Jhawar. Within few years, the Group set up its own weaving unit, yarn dyeing & a process house with own investment catering to needs of garment exporters. Today its process house is one of the best managed & one of the few profit making units. Group always has expanding business with own funds rather than borrowed funds leading to all its companies being not only debt free but also cash surplus.Group became lender in money market lending money to reputed companies under inter corporate deposits, bills discounting, promoters funding & equity investments in primary & secondary markets.Group diversified in stock broking & acquired membership of BSE & NSE. BSE membership became operational from 28 February, 2000 in M R Share Broking Pvt. Ltd while NSE membership became operational from 9th August 2000.

Read More