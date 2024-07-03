iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd Share Price

122.9
(0.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:11:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open122.9
  • Day's High122.9
  • 52 Wk High156
  • Prev. Close121.7
  • Day's Low122.9
  • 52 Wk Low 58.11
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E11.47
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value180.52
  • EPS10.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)59.87
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

122.9

Prev. Close

121.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

122.9

Day's Low

122.9

52 Week's High

156

52 Week's Low

58.11

Book Value

180.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

59.87

P/E

11.47

EPS

10.61

Divi. Yield

0

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:45 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.57%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 31.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.87

4.87

4.87

4.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

66.78

44.51

41.38

30.98

Net Worth

71.65

49.38

46.25

35.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.42

-0.27

-0.41

-2.74

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mahesh Jhawar

Independent Director

Natwar Nagarmal Agarwal

Director & CFO

Rahul Jhawar

Independent Director

Niyati Ketan Shah

Independent Director

Arpit Sureshkumar Tibrewala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arti Nishant Jain

Non Executive Director

Payal Ankur Bankda

Non Executive Director

Rajni Rajgarhia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd

Summary

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Limited, a Public Limited Company was listed with Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. The Company got registered with ROC, Maharashtra on dated 19 January, 1987. The Company is mainly engaged into business of Finance and Share Trading activity.The Company is promoted by the well known Dhanlaxmi Group with experience of more than three decades in textiles & investments. Dhanlaxmi Group started 30 years ago with trading in textiles by Mr. Ramautar S. Jhawar. Within few years, the Group set up its own weaving unit, yarn dyeing & a process house with own investment catering to needs of garment exporters. Today its process house is one of the best managed & one of the few profit making units. Group always has expanding business with own funds rather than borrowed funds leading to all its companies being not only debt free but also cash surplus.Group became lender in money market lending money to reputed companies under inter corporate deposits, bills discounting, promoters funding & equity investments in primary & secondary markets.Group diversified in stock broking & acquired membership of BSE & NSE. BSE membership became operational from 28 February, 2000 in M R Share Broking Pvt. Ltd while NSE membership became operational from 9th August 2000.
Company FAQs

What is the Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd share price today?

The Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹122.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd is ₹59.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd is 11.47 and 0.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd is ₹58.11 and ₹156 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd?

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.07%, 3 Years at -6.85%, 1 Year at 72.55%, 6 Month at 83.23%, 3 Month at 14.65% and 1 Month at 3.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.58 %
Institutions - 0.10 %
Public - 31.32 %

