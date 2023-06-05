To

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Limited (CIN: L51100MH1987PLC042280) Mumbai

Your Directors are pleased to present the 38th Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY:

Particulars Standalone Figures (Rs. in Lacs) 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 2641.07 2373.19 Revenue from other Income 230.75 158.60 Total Revenue 2871.82 2531.80 Profit before Depreciation & Interest 352.85 46.41 Depreciation 8.54 10.72 Interest 0.07 0.09 Profit after Depreciation & Interest and before exceptional items 344.23 35.60 Less: Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 Less: Provision for Taxation 66.76 5.56 Less: Provision for Tax (deferred) (0.94) 0.60 Less: MAT Credit Entitlement (10.12) 5.75 Profit/ Loss after Tax 288.53 23.69 Other comprehensive income 1236.26 153.14 Total comprehensive income for the period 1524.79 176.83

The Company is mainly engaged into business of trading in securities. During the year under review, your Company generated total revenue of ‘2871.82 lacs comprising mainly of sale of shares, interest, dividend and long term / short term investment profit and trading in fabrics, against this the total expenditure amounted to ‘2527.59 lacs and the financial year has ended up with a net profit of ‘288.53 lacs, which is almost 11.18 times higher as compared to previous year.

The management of the Company is very optimistic regarding the performance of the Company in future and taking every steps and making every efforts to turn the Company in to more profitable organization.

DIVIDEND:

During the year, your directors have not recommended any dividend for the year in order to accumulate the reserve.

DEPOSITS:

Your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 (1) and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 read together with the companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. Your Company held no deposit in any form from anyone during the year 31st March, 2024, which was overdue or unclaimed by the depositors.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

The Company was not required to transfer any amount to unclaimed dividend to investor education and protection fund.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

There was no change in the nature of business of the Company during the year.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

No fund was transferred to General Reserve.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KMPS:

The Composition of the Board during the year under review was as per the provisions of Regulation 17(1) of listing regulation read with the Companies Act, 2013.

Pursuant to Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 Mr. Rahul Mahesh Jhawar (DIN: 07590581), Director, retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment. Your Board has recommended his reappointment.

There was no change in the management of the Company and there was no appointment or resignation on Board during the year under review.

However during the year under review the re-appointment of Mr. Natwar Nagarmal Agarwal (DIN: 08170211) as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of five consecutive years has been made commencing from 9th July, 2023 up to 8th July, 2028 (both days inclusive).

None of the Directors are disqualified for appointment/re-appointment under Section 164 of the Act. As required by law, this position is also reflected in the Auditors Report.

As required under Regulation 36(3) of the listing Regulations with the stock exchanges, the information on the particulars of Directors proposed for appointment/re appointment has been given in the notice of annual general meeting.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134 (3) (c) and 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, and based on the information provided by management, your Directors state that:

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 the applicable accounting standards have been followed. (b) Directors have selected such Accounting policies applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the State of affairs of the corporation as at the end of 31st March, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date. (c) Director have taken Proper and sufficient care to the best of their knowledge and ability for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities. (d) Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a ‘going concern basis; (e) Director have laid down internal financial controls commensurate with the size of the Company and that such financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively; and (f) Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE BY DIRECTORS:

The Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company, viz. Mrs. Niyati Ketan Shah (DIN 02171577), Mr. Natwar Nagarmal Agarwal (DIN 08170211), and Mr. Arpit Suresh Kumar Tibrewala (DIN: 08679570) have affirmed that they continue to meet all the requirements specified under Regulation 16(1)(b) of the listing regulations in respect of their position as an "Independent Director" of Dhanlaxmi Cotex Limited. The Independent Directors of the Company have confirmed compliance of relevant provisions of Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointments and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014. The N&R Committee had adopted principles for identification of Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management including the Executive Directors.

Further, all the Independent Directors have submitted their disclosures to the Board that they fulfill all the requirements as stipulated in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, so as to qualify themselves to be appointed as Independent Directors under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant rules. In terms of Regulation 25(8) of Listing Regulations, they have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation which exists or may be reasonably anticipated that could impair or impact their liability to discharge their duties.

The Independent Directors of the Company have confirmed that they have enrolled themselves in the Independent Directors Databank maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (‘IICA) in terms of Section 150 of the Act read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment & Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, as amended.

The Independent Directors have confirmed that they have complied with the Companys Code of Business Conduct & Ethics.

The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company possess requisite qualifications, experience and expertise and that they hold the highest standards of integrity.

Details of Familiarization Programme for the Independent Directors are provided separately in the Corporate Governance Report.

BOARD EVALUATION:

SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandates that the Board shall monitor and review the Board evaluation framework. The Companies Act, 2013 states that a formal annual evaluation needs to be made by the Board of its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors. The Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 states that the performance evaluation of independent directors should be done by the entire Board of Directors, excluding the director being evaluated.

The Board as a whole was evaluated on various parameters like Board Composition & Quality, Board Meetings and Procedures, adherence to the Code of Conduct etc. Based on each of the parameter, the Board of Directors formed an opinion that performance of Board as a whole has been outstanding. The Board approved the evaluation results as collated by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 a structured questionnaire was prepared. The performance Evaluation of the Independent Directors was completed. Independent Directors Meeting and Nomination and Remuneration Committee considered the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Committees and Board as whole, reviewed the performance of the Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors and assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board.

MANNER IN WHICH FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION HAS BEEN MADE BY THE BOARD OF ITS OWN PERFORMANCE AND THAT OF ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was completed.

The evaluation framework for assessing the performance of directors of your company comprises of contribution at meetings, strategies perspective or inputs regarding the growth and performance of your company among others.

The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors. The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

Details of program for familiarization of Independent directors of the company are accessible on yours company website at http://dcl.net.in/familarisation.

MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The meeting of Independent Directors was scheduled on 21st March, 2024. All the Independent Directors were present in the meeting.

STATUTORY AUDITORS:

M/s. Gohel & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (FRN: W100162) has been appointed as a Statutory Auditors of the Company at 34th Annual General meeting of the Company for a period of five (5) years, till the conclusion of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company. However M/s. Gohel & Associates LLP., Statutory Auditors, vide letter dated 13th May, 2024 submitted their resignation to the Board with reason that they are position to devote their time to the affairs of the Company due to their preoccupation in other assignments and expressed inability of the firm to justify and ethically conduct the audit as per the required. Before resigning the Statutory Auditors had submitted Audit Report for F.Y. 2023-24, in terms of provisions of clause 6(A) and 6(B) of SEBI circular No. CIR/CFD/ CMD/1/114/2019 dated 18th October, 2019.

The Board of Directors based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee, approved the appointment of M/s. DAC & Co., (FRN: 137035W), Chartered Accountants, Surat, as a Statutory Auditors of the Company in compliance of Section 138(8) of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended for the term of next five (5) years to fill casual vacancy caused due to resignation of M/s. Gohel & Associates LLP, for conducting audit commencing F.Y. 2024-25 till F.Y. 2028-29 and to hold office till the conclusion of 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company, without any further ratification from the members of the Company.

M/s. DAC & Co., have given their consent and eligibility certificate, pursuant to Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The MCA vide its notification dated 7 May 2018 has amended Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 by Companies (Audit and Auditors) Amendment Rules 2018, which dispense the requirement of members approval for ratification of appointment of Auditors at every Annual General Meeting. Keeping the same in mind no such agenda item is included in notice for the 38th AGM.

AUDITORS REPORT:

Observations made in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any further comments under Section 134 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

INTERNAL AUDITORS:

The Internal and operational audit is entrusted to M/s. PRSB & Associates (FRN: 448053), Chartered Accountant, Mumbai. The main thrust of internal audit is to test and review controls, appraisal of risks and business processes, besides benchmarking controls with best practices in the industry.

Your Company has an effective internal control and risk-mitigation system, which are constantly assessed and strengthened with new/revised standard operating procedures. The Companys internal control system is commensurate with its size, scale and complexities of its operations. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors actively reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems and suggests improvements to strengthen the same.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, Statutory Auditors and the Key Managerial Personnel are periodically apprised of the internal audit findings and corrective actions taken. Audit plays a key role in providing assurance to the Board of Directors. Significant audit observations and corrective actions taken by the management are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT:

M/s Pankaj Trivedi & Co, Company Secretary in Practice was appointed to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, as required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules thereunder. The Secretarial Audit Report for financial year 2023-24 is Annexure-A to this Boards Report.

Further, in terms of the provisions of the Circular No. CIR/ CFD/CMD1/27/2019 dated 8th February, 2019 issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), M/s Pankaj Trivedi & Co, Practicing Company Secretaries have issued the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, thereby confirming compliance of the applicable SEBI Regulations and circulars / guidelines issued there under by the Company.

COMMENTS ON REMARKS/OBSERVATION/QUALIFICATION MADE BY SECREATARIRAL AUDITORS:

Mr. Pankaj Trivedi, Company Secretary in Practice, in his Secretarial Audit Report for financial year 2023-24 have drawn the attention of the management on some the non-compliances or observations, which have been marked as qualification in his report. In connection with the same management herewith give the explanation for the same as follows:

The management will make an application to RBI for seeking registration as required under section 45(IA) of RBI Act, 1934. The Management will seek opinion of some RBI professionals for making good of said default.

The transaction was off-market and in form of gift. The value of transaction was Nil (i.e. below 10 lacs) and 0.21% of the Capital of the Company. Hence no reporting was required and made for this transaction under PIT and SAST Regulations.

When the Company had appointed M/s. Gohel and Associates LLP (FRN: W100162), as Statutory Auditors and they were holding valid peer review certificate. The expiry of the peer review certificate was communicated to us by the auditor very much later and the Auditor were trying to renew their peer review but same was not done yet and hence the Auditors has resigned from the Board as an Auditor after completing Audit for F.Y. 2023-24.

The Company has mailed the Notices of Shareholders Meeting i.e. Postal Ballot ii pdf form to the exchange in timely manner. The reason behind non-filing of XBRL mode towards Notices of Shareholders Meeting in connection with the Notices of Shareholders Meeting vide its Postal Ballot Notice dated 05.06.2023, was mainly due to non-availability of proper designated column to insert proper information.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS:

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors, Internal Auditors and the Secretarial Auditors have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its officers or employees of Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, details of which needs to be mentioned in this Report.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

The Board of Directors has the following Committees:

1. Audit Committee

2. Nomination and RemunerationCommittee

3. Stakeholders RelationshipCommittee

The details of the Committees along with their composition, number of meetings and attendance at the meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

During the year, there is no subsidiary, joint venture or associate of the Company.

NAMES OF COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BECOME OR CEASED TO BE ITS SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES DURING THE YEAR:

There were no such Companies which have become or ceased to be its subsidiaries, Joint Ventures or Associate Companies during the year.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

The Company has implemented a Related Party Transactions policy for the purposes of identification and monitoring of such transactions. The policy on related party transactions is uploaded on the Companys website at http://dcl.net.in/pdf/policies/policy_rpt.pdf.

All related party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for approval. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained on an annual basis which is reviewed and updated on quarterly basis.

Pursuant to the Section 134(3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the particulars of contract or arrangement entered into by the Company with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) in Form AOC-2 in Annexure-B to this Boards Report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

The Company has not granted any loans, or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of the investments made.

Details of the Loans, Investments and Guarantee covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Act), has been given under notes forming parts of the Accounts and same will be produced for verification to the members at the registered office of the Company on their request.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY AND TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption & Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo Details of energy conservation and research and development activities undertaken by the Company along with the information in accordance with the provisions of Section 134 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the extent as are applicable to the Company, are given in Annexure - ‘C to the Directors Report.

REPORTS ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of Corporate Governance and adhere to the Corporate Governance requirements set out by SEBI.

A Report on Corporate Governance along with a Certificate from M/s Pankaj Trivedi & Co, regarding compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under Regulation 34(3), Schedule V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 with Stock Exchange read with the relevant provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms part of this Report.

MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34 (3) read with

Schedule Part V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with Stock Exchange in India, is presented in a separate Section forming part of the Annual Report.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Board has adopted the policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

The Internal Audit Department monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies at all locations of the Company. Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and recommendations along with corrective actions thereon are presented to Board.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, Statutory Auditors and the Business Heads are periodically apprised of the internal audit findings and corrective actions taken.

RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROLS:

The Company has the risk management and internal control framework in place commensurate with the size of the Company. However Company is trying to strengthen the same. The details of the risks faced by the Company and the mitigation thereof are discussed in detail in the Management Discussion and Analysis report that forms part of the Annual Report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED INFORMATION:

In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a statement containing the disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under the Act and the above Rules are as under. The disclosures as specified under Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. The percentage increase in remuneration of each

Directors and KMPs during the financial year 2023-24, ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 and the comparison of remuneration of each Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) against the performance of the Company are as under:

Sr. No. Name of Director/KMP Remuneration Received (In Rs. Lakhs) % increase in Remuneration in the F.Y. 2023-24 Ratio of remuneration of each Director to median remuneration of employees 1 Mr. Mahesh S. Jhawar (Whole Time Director) 60.00 Nil Nil 2 Mr. Rahul Mahesh Jhawar (Executive Director & CFO) 14.40 Nil Nil 3 Mrs. Niyati Ketan Shah (Independent Director) Nil Nil Nil 4 Mrs. Payal Bankda (Non-Executive Director) Nil Nil Nil 5 Mr. Natwar Nagarmal Agarwal (Independent Director) Nil Nil Nil 6 Mr. Arpit Tibrewala (Independent Director) Nil Nil Nil 7 Ms. Arti Jain (Company Secretary) 1.80 N.A. Nil

In terms of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, no employee(s) drawing remuneration in excess of limits set out in said rules forms part of the annual report.

The median remuneration of employees of the Company during the financial year 2023-24 was ‘4.08 lacs.

In the financial year 2023-24, there was an increase of 0.26 lacs (27.96%) in the median remuneration of employees. During the year there were total 12 employees on the roll of the Company. Relationship between average increase in remuneration and Company performance. There was an increase of Nil % in total remuneration paid to the Directors during F.Y. 2023-24 as compared to previous year; whereas Profit after Tax is ‘288.53 lacs as compared to a profit of 23.69 lakhs in F.Y. 2022-23. Comparison of Remuneration of the Key Managerial Personnel(s) against the performance of the Company (i.e. Remuneration of KMP for the year is ‘76.20 lacks as compared to ‘75.75 lacks in previous year) The overall total remuneration of the Key Managerial Personnel(s) is remained almost same with increase of 0.45 lakhs (i.e. 0.59%) in 2023-24; whereas Profit after Tax has been increased by 308.63 lacks (i.e. 11.18 times).

COMPANYS POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT, REMUNERATION ETC.:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee recommends to the Board the policy relating to remuneration for the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees, same has been uploaded on the website of the Company at http://dcl.net.in/pdf/policies/policy_nrc.pdf.

LISTING OF SHARES:

Equity shares of your Company are listed on Bombay Stock Exchange only and the Company has paid the necessary Listing fees for the year 2023-24 and 2024-25.

SHARE CAPITAL:

The paid up Equity Share Capital as on March 31, 2024 was Rs. 4,87,13,500/- consisting of 48,71,350 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each. During the year under review, the Company has not issued any share with differential voting rights; nor granted stock options nor sweat equity. As on March 31, 2024, none of the Directors and/or Key Managerial Person of the Company hold instruments convertible in to Equity Shares of the Company.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT:

As the Company is not amongst top 500 or 1000 Companies by turnover on Stock Exchanges, the disclosure of Report under of Regulation 34(2) of the Listing Regulations is not applicable to the Company for the year under review.

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS:

The maintenance of cost records for the services rendered by the Company is not required pursuant to Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 3 of Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Board of Directors affirms that the Company has complied with the applicable mandatory Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

POSTAL BALLOT:

The Company has conducted the one Postal Ballot during F.Y. 2023-24 in the month of June, 2023 in connection with necessary approval and submission has been already made to the authorities. The details of the resolution passed through postal ballot are mentioned in corporate governance report in this annual report.

ANNUAL RETURNS:

The Annual Return in Form MGT-7 for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 is available on the website of the Company at https://dcl.net.in/investor_information.html under Corporate Governance tab.

CREDIT RATINGS:

During the year under review, the Company has not borrowed any money and has not raised any funds. Hence, disclosure pertaining to utilization of funds and Credit Rating is not applicable.

DETAILS OF UTILISATION OF FUND:

During the year, the Company has not raised any funds through preferential allotment, right issue or qualified institutions placement, the details required to be given under Regulation 32 of the Listing Regulations is not applicable to the Company.

CEO AND CFO CERTIFICATION:

The Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Certification as required under Regulation 17(8) read with Part B of Schedule II of the SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015 have been appended to this report.

CERTIFICATE OF NON- DISQUALIFICATION OF DIRECTORS

Certificate from secretarial auditor regarding none of the directors on the board of the company have been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as directors of companies by the Board/Ministry of Corporate Affairs or any such statutory authority as per item 10(i) of Part C of Schedule V of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015, annexed to this report.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS OF THE COMPANY:

There was no change in the nature of Business of the Company during the year under review.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred during Financial Year 2023-24, till the date of this report. Further there was no change in the nature of business of the Company.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:

During the year there are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

SUSPENSE ESCROW DEMAT ACCOUNT/UNCLAIMED SHARES ACCOUNT

The Company has opened a Suspense Escrow Demat Account with Phillip Capital (India) Private Limited pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2022/6 dated January 25, 2022.

As per the circular for dematerialisation of securities, if the demat request is not received by RTA within 120 days from the date of issuance of Letter of Confirmation ("LOC"), then the RTA shall move such securities to a physical folio named as "Suspense Escrow Account" and issue a consolidated LOC to the Company on monthly basis for the said securities moved to this account. The Company shall then dematerialise these securities in "Suspense Escrow Demat Account" within 7 days of receipt of such LOC from RTA. When any shareholder claims, the Company will transfer the same to his/her demat account by following the procedure as prescribed under the regulations.

In terms of Regulation 39 of the Listing Regulations, the Company reports the following details in respect of equity shares lying in the Demat Suspense Account/Unclaimed shares as on March 31, 2024:

Particulars No. of Shareholders No. of Equity shares Aggregate Number of Shareholders and the outstanding shares in the Suspense Account lying as on April 1, 2023 1 10,100 Less: Number of Shareholders who approached the Company for transfer of shares from suspense account 1 10,100 Aggregate number of Shareholders and the outstanding shares in the suspense account lying as on March 31, 2024 Nil Nil

During the year, there was no movement of shares in the suspense account. The shares if held in suspense account shall remain frozen till the rightful owners of such shares claim the shares.

VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has established a vigil mechanism to provide appropriate avenues to the Directors and employees to bring to the attention of the Management, the concerns about behavior of employees that raise concerns including fraud by using the mechanism provided in the Whistle Blower Policy. The Whistle Blower Policy is hosted on companys website http://dcl.net.in/investor_info.

During the financial year 2023-24, no cases under this mechanism were reported in the Company and any of its subsidiaries.

POLICY FOR PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE:

The company has framed policy in accordance with The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. During the financial year 2023-24, no cases in the nature of sexual harassment were reported at any workplace of the company.

BANK AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

Directors are thankful to their bankers for their continued support to the company.

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS:

Your Directors convey their sincere thanks to the Government, Banks, Shareholders and customers for their continued support extended to the company at all times.

The Directors further express their deep appreciation to all employees for commendable teamwork, high degree of professionalism and enthusiastic effort displayed by them during the year.

