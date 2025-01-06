iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

122.9
(0.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Dhanlaxmi Cotex FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.42

-0.27

-0.41

-2.74

Other operating items

Operating

-2.42

-0.27

-0.41

-2.74

Capital expenditure

0

0.01

0

-0.05

Free cash flow

-2.42

-0.26

-0.41

-2.79

Equity raised

61.67

56.24

51.73

50.22

Investing

3.53

6.66

-0.56

0.52

Financing

0

0

0

5.45

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

62.78

62.64

50.76

53.4

