DHANLAXMI COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Dhanlaxmi Cotex Limited will be held on 13th November 2024 Wednesday at the registered office at 285 Chatrabhuj Jivandas House 2nd Floor Princess Street Mumbai - 400002 at 03.00 p.m. to consider and approve the followings: 1. To consider & approve Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 as amended. 2. To take Note on Compliances on SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. 3. Any other items with the permission of Chairman. In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today on l3th November, 2024, Wednesday at the registered office of the Company at 285, 2nd Floor, Chatrabhuj Jivandas House, Princess Street, Mumbai - Maharashtra - 400002 at 3:00 p.m. and concluded at around 03.50 p.m. The Board discussed and approved as follows. 1.The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2.Took note on Compliances made under SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

DHANLAXMI COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider the proposal of investing the funds of the Company in purchase of flats House properties plots offices or any other premises etc up to Rs.8 crores. 2. Another items with the permission of Chairman. Kindly take the same on records. In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today on 09th October, 2024, Wednesday at the registered office of the Company at 285, 2nd Floor, Chatrabhuj Jivandas House, Princess Street, Mumbai - Maharashtra - 400002 at 02.30 p.m. and concluded at around 03.05 p.m. The Board discussed and approved the Investment of funds of the Company for purchase of premises i.e. Raw Flat at Lodha Park, Trump Tower, B-1903, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400013, MH, India with an area of 1374 sq. ft. (RERA Carpet) and for the value not exceeding of Rs. 8,00,00,000/- (Inclusive of all taxes and others charges) consider that the Company is getting good deal from the developer at this stage and after 4-5 year the Company will be able to realize good amount of capital gain and other benefits of the asset. Kindly acknowledge the Receipt. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.10.2024)

DHANLAXMI COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider & approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. 2.To confirm the appointment of Mr. Rahul Jhawar (DIN: 07590581) Director who retires by rotation and being eligible offers herself for re-appointment at ensuing Annual General Meeting. 3.To take note on the resignation of Mrs. Rajni Ragarhia (DIN: 00975471) from the post of Non-Executive Non Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 3rd August 2024. 4. To adopt Directors Report for F.Y. 2023-24 and Notice for 38th AGM of the Company. 5. To Consider and to fix day date time and venue and calendar of events in connection with the 38th AGM of the Company. 6. To fix the dates for the closing of Register of Members and Transfer Books in connection with 38th AGM of the Company. 7. To appoint Scrutinizer for reviewing E-voting and Voting through VC/OAVM at 38th AGM of the Company. In detail as per attached file. In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today on 13th August, 2024, Tuesday at the registered office of the Company at 3:00 p.m. and concluded at around 04.20 p.m. The Board discussed and approved as follows. 1. The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. Recommended the appointment of Mr. Rahul Jhawar (DIN: 07590581), Director who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment at the ensuing AGM in terms of Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013. 3. Took note on the resignation of Mrs. Rajni Ragarhia (DIN: 00975471) from the post of Non-Executive Non Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 3rd August, 2024. In details as per attached pdf. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

DHANLAXMI COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 as amended this is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Company Ltd will be held on 10th June 2024 on Monday at the registered office of the Company at 12.30 p.m. to consider and approve the following: 1. Appointment of Mr. Mahesh S. Jhawar (DIN: 00002908) as a Managing Director of the Company in terms of Section 203 of the Companies Act 2013 who cresses to be the Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f 16th June 2024 upon completion of his term. 2. Appointment of Mrs. Rajni Rajgarhia (DIN: 00975471) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Non- Independent) of the Company. 3. Appointment of M/s. DAC & Co. Chartered Accountants as a Statutory Auditors of the Company for the period of 5 years to fill casual vacancy cause due to resignation of M/s. Gohel & Associates LLP. In detail as per attached file. In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Dhanlaxmi Cotex Limited was held today on 10th June, 2024, Monday at the registered office of the Company at 285, C.J. House, 2nd Floor, Princess Street, Mumbai - 400002 at 12.30 p.m. and concluded at 03.15 p.m. The Board has interalia, considered, approved and taken on record as follows: 1. Appointment of Mr. Mahesh S. Jhawar (DIN: 00002908) as a Managing Director of the Company in terms of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, whose ceases to be the Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f. 16th June, 2024 upon completion of his term. 2. Appointment of Mrs. Rajni Rajgarhia (DIN: 00975471) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Non- Independent) of the Company. In detail as per attached pdf. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.06.2024)

DHANLAXMI COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended, this is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd will be held on 13th May, 2024 on Monday at the registered office of the Company at 03.00 p.m. to consider and approve the following: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and Auditors Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, as amended. 2. Appointment of M/s. PRSB & Associates (FRN: 448053), Chartered Accountants, as an Internal Auditor of the Company for F.Y. 2024-25 pursuant to Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013. 3. To take note on compliance done for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 under SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 as amended. 4. Any other items with the permission of Chairman. In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today 13.05.2024 at registered office at 03.00 p.m. and concluded at 04.40 p.m. the Board approved the Standalone Audited Financial Statements along with Auditors Report and impact of Auditors qualification thereon for F.Y. ended 31.03.2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Please take on record attached pdf file In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today on 13.05.2024 at registered office of the Company at 03.00 p.m. and concluded at 04.40 p.m. the Board of Directors in their meeting approved the resignation of the Statutory Auditors. Please take the attached file on records. In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on 13.05.2024 at registered office at 03.00 p.m. and concluded at 04.40 p.m. the Board approved the reappointment of M/s. PRSB & Associates as an Internal Auditors of the Company for F.Y. 2024-25. Please take on record brief profile of Internal Auditors in terms of SEBI circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 09.09.2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024) Attached is the Declaration that the Company is not a Large Corporate Entity pursuant to SEBI Circular no. SEBI/HO/DDHS/ CIR/P/2018/144 dated Nov 26, 2018 along with the Financial Statement of the Company adopted by the Board on its meeting held on 13.05.2024 for F.Y. ended 2023-24. Please note the above disclosure has already been made by the Company to the exchange on 08.04.2024 and same is filed again with the Financial Results with the Company again. Kindly take the same on your record once again. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

