Submission of Publication made by the Company for Pre-AGM Newspaper Cutting of 38th AGM under Regulation 30 & 47 of SEBI (LODR), 2015. Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 attached is the proceeding cum outcome of the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on today 28.09.2024 at 11.30 a.m. through VC/OAVM at deemed venue registered office of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)