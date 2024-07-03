Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd Summary

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Limited, incorporated in 1992, is an ISO 9001-2000 Certified Company. The Company manufactures and processes quality fabric as per the requirement of the garment manufacturers/exporters who convert the same in fancy garments and ship the same to big buying houses and retail chains all over the world in the form of fashion garments. Presently, the Company is engaged in two business operating segments: textile processing and power generation. It manufactures and processes fabric as per the requirement of the garment manufacturers/exporters. It has wind power projects, one in Dhule, Maharashtra, which is having capacity of 1.25 mega-watts producing 24 lakhs units of power per annum and second in Nettur, Tamil Nadu. It has Fabric and Yarn Processing Unit located in Dombivli, Maharashtra. It has weaving factory of 32 Sulzer Looms located at Ichalkaranji, the well known power loom city of Maharashtra.The Company is having in-house research and development center equipped with latest testing equipments and full fledged testing laboratory equipped with Sample Mangle Colour Computer Matching and Testing Equipments for testing the colours, chemicals, fibres & fabrics and light box. The Weaving Unit consisting of 36 Air Jet Looms was installed at Ichalkaranji, Maharashtra in September, 2013. In 2015-16, the Company installed Wind turbine of 1.25 MW in Dhule, Maharashtra and 2 MW in Nettur Tamil Nadu.