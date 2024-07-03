SectorTextiles
Open₹60
Prev. Close₹60
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.5
Day's High₹64.5
Day's Low₹56
52 Week's High₹80
52 Week's Low₹50.65
Book Value₹53.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)48.05
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.58
8.58
8.58
8.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.76
44.74
44.02
43.48
Net Worth
46.34
53.32
52.6
52.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
43.35
77.57
70.27
92.81
yoy growth (%)
-44.11
10.39
-24.28
5.02
Raw materials
-21.13
-37.02
-44.2
-56.94
As % of sales
48.75
47.72
62.9
61.35
Employee costs
-6.44
-9.92
-7.77
-7.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.09
7.57
2.37
4.47
Depreciation
-3.26
-3.46
-4.06
-3.89
Tax paid
0.05
-0.35
-0.78
-1.95
Working capital
-3.52
4.41
-6.92
3.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-44.11
10.39
-24.28
5.02
Op profit growth
-68.01
73.06
-37.72
-1.5
EBIT growth
-91.34
77.09
-31.73
-21.63
Net profit growth
-74.63
18.55
-38.03
303.89
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
19.93
84.69
70.55
46.43
84.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.93
84.69
70.55
46.43
84.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.48
0.76
0.92
1.49
1.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vinod S Jhawar
Director & CFO
Mahesh S Jhawar
Independent Director
Durgesh Kabra
Whole-time Director
Mukul Jhawar
Independent Director
Ayushi Gilra
Independent Director
Athul Rungta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shivanshi Mishra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd
Summary
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Limited, incorporated in 1992, is an ISO 9001-2000 Certified Company. The Company manufactures and processes quality fabric as per the requirement of the garment manufacturers/exporters who convert the same in fancy garments and ship the same to big buying houses and retail chains all over the world in the form of fashion garments. Presently, the Company is engaged in two business operating segments: textile processing and power generation. It manufactures and processes fabric as per the requirement of the garment manufacturers/exporters. It has wind power projects, one in Dhule, Maharashtra, which is having capacity of 1.25 mega-watts producing 24 lakhs units of power per annum and second in Nettur, Tamil Nadu. It has Fabric and Yarn Processing Unit located in Dombivli, Maharashtra. It has weaving factory of 32 Sulzer Looms located at Ichalkaranji, the well known power loom city of Maharashtra.The Company is having in-house research and development center equipped with latest testing equipments and full fledged testing laboratory equipped with Sample Mangle Colour Computer Matching and Testing Equipments for testing the colours, chemicals, fibres & fabrics and light box. The Weaving Unit consisting of 36 Air Jet Looms was installed at Ichalkaranji, Maharashtra in September, 2013. In 2015-16, the Company installed Wind turbine of 1.25 MW in Dhule, Maharashtra and 2 MW in Nettur Tamil Nadu.
Read More
The Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd is ₹48.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd is 0 and 1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd is ₹50.65 and ₹80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.95%, 3 Years at 25.44%, 1 Year at 5.54%, 6 Month at -11.76%, 3 Month at -11.63% and 1 Month at -1.64%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.