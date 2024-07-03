iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd Share Price

56
(-6.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open60
  • Day's High64.5
  • 52 Wk High80
  • Prev. Close60
  • Day's Low56
  • 52 Wk Low 50.65
  • Turnover (lac)0.5
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value53.92
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)48.05
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

60

Prev. Close

60

Turnover(Lac.)

0.5

Day's High

64.5

Day's Low

56

52 Week's High

80

52 Week's Low

50.65

Book Value

53.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

48.05

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.91%

Non-Promoter- 25.08%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.58

8.58

8.58

8.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

37.76

44.74

44.02

43.48

Net Worth

46.34

53.32

52.6

52.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

43.35

77.57

70.27

92.81

yoy growth (%)

-44.11

10.39

-24.28

5.02

Raw materials

-21.13

-37.02

-44.2

-56.94

As % of sales

48.75

47.72

62.9

61.35

Employee costs

-6.44

-9.92

-7.77

-7.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.09

7.57

2.37

4.47

Depreciation

-3.26

-3.46

-4.06

-3.89

Tax paid

0.05

-0.35

-0.78

-1.95

Working capital

-3.52

4.41

-6.92

3.78

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-44.11

10.39

-24.28

5.02

Op profit growth

-68.01

73.06

-37.72

-1.5

EBIT growth

-91.34

77.09

-31.73

-21.63

Net profit growth

-74.63

18.55

-38.03

303.89

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

19.93

84.69

70.55

46.43

84.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.93

84.69

70.55

46.43

84.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.48

0.76

0.92

1.49

1.51

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vinod S Jhawar

Director & CFO

Mahesh S Jhawar

Independent Director

Durgesh Kabra

Whole-time Director

Mukul Jhawar

Independent Director

Ayushi Gilra

Independent Director

Athul Rungta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shivanshi Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd

Summary

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Limited, incorporated in 1992, is an ISO 9001-2000 Certified Company. The Company manufactures and processes quality fabric as per the requirement of the garment manufacturers/exporters who convert the same in fancy garments and ship the same to big buying houses and retail chains all over the world in the form of fashion garments. Presently, the Company is engaged in two business operating segments: textile processing and power generation. It manufactures and processes fabric as per the requirement of the garment manufacturers/exporters. It has wind power projects, one in Dhule, Maharashtra, which is having capacity of 1.25 mega-watts producing 24 lakhs units of power per annum and second in Nettur, Tamil Nadu. It has Fabric and Yarn Processing Unit located in Dombivli, Maharashtra. It has weaving factory of 32 Sulzer Looms located at Ichalkaranji, the well known power loom city of Maharashtra.The Company is having in-house research and development center equipped with latest testing equipments and full fledged testing laboratory equipped with Sample Mangle Colour Computer Matching and Testing Equipments for testing the colours, chemicals, fibres & fabrics and light box. The Weaving Unit consisting of 36 Air Jet Looms was installed at Ichalkaranji, Maharashtra in September, 2013. In 2015-16, the Company installed Wind turbine of 1.25 MW in Dhule, Maharashtra and 2 MW in Nettur Tamil Nadu.
Company FAQs

What is the Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd share price today?

The Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd is ₹48.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd is 0 and 1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd is ₹50.65 and ₹80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd?

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.95%, 3 Years at 25.44%, 1 Year at 5.54%, 6 Month at -11.76%, 3 Month at -11.63% and 1 Month at -1.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.91 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.09 %

